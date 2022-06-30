ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

Man reported dead after crews respond to Independence house fire; investigation underway

By Andrea Klick
 5 days ago

One person was reported dead after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Independence.

Just before noon, firefighters from five stations responded to the blaze in the 20200 block of 17th Street Court North in Independence.

A caller said someone was inside and unable to get out, said Officer Matt McLaughlin with the Independence Police Department.

Fire crews arrived at 12:04 p.m., followed by police. A man in his 40s was located inside. Crews moved him outside to the yard and attempted to resuscitate him “until efforts were eventually terminated,” said Assistant Fire Chief Craig DuPlantis.

A dog also died in the fire.

First responders investigate a fatal fire that killed a man and a dog in Independence on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com

Prior to the arrival of the fire department, DuPlantis said a friend of the victim had come by the house and saw smoke. The friend entered the house, but was not able to waken the man. The friend went to a neighbor for help and they reentered the house, but were still unable to remove the victim.

“Heroic, although I would caution people not to attempt that,” DuPlantis said.

Around 12:45 p.m., the fire was under control and an investigation was started, the City of Independence posted on social media.

