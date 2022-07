Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Exit stage left— Well, it happened. State Sen. Annette Taddeo — who first said she wasn’t running for governor, then said she was, and then said she wasn’t dropping out of the race for governor — made it official on Monday and ended her bid. She is now switching over to challenge Rep. María Elvira Salazar for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO