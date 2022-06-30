ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

North County Weather 06.30.2022

kprl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny again today in the north county, but cooler, highs near 88. W winds...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 24-25

Robin Keene, age 69, a resident of Arroyo Grande, passed away on June 25. Steven Reaber, age 74, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on June 25. Thomas Roland, age 95, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on June 24. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local...
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate

Why California’s palm trees 'explode into a giant torch' each year

Every year during the apex of wildfire season, California’s most well-known icons erupt into raging balls of hellfire. Over the last decade, there have been numerous accounts of "exploding" palm trees, particularly throughout the Los Angeles, San Diego and Coachella Valley areas. Subsequently, the famous trees, which “go up like Roman candles,” have sparked rumors online that they either self-immolate or combust due to extreme heat. While neither of these speculations are true, research scientists and fire department officials throughout Southern California say that they pose a very real threat regardless – and could make year-round fire season even more dangerous in California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Lassen County News

With a hasty legislative vote and the stroke of a pen, the state changes the laws and rules, guts the city’s lawsuit and sets a new date for CCC’s closure

Some insiders bitterly characterize the latest developments in the battle to save the California Correctional Center as the worst and most disgusting sort of state-sponsored corruption imanagible. According to those insiders, when the state faced the real possibility of losing the city of Susanville’s lawsuit regarding CCC because it failed...
SUSANVILLE, CA
SFGate

California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Hansika Daggolu’s junior year of high school starts in the fall, she’ll be watching to see if a later first bell under a new California law means fewer classmates are heads-down on their desks for afternoon naps.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy