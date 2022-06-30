North County Weather 06.30.2022

Every year during the apex of wildfire season, California’s most well-known icons erupt into raging balls of hellfire. Over the last decade, there have been numerous accounts of "exploding" palm trees, particularly throughout the Los Angeles, San Diego and Coachella Valley areas. Subsequently, the famous trees, which “go up like Roman candles,” have sparked rumors online that they either self-immolate or combust due to extreme heat. While neither of these speculations are true, research scientists and fire department officials throughout Southern California say that they pose a very real threat regardless – and could make year-round fire season even more dangerous in California.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO