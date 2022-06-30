ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

11th Judicial District Attorney law license reinstated days after suspension

By Shelby Filangi
 2 days ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley's law license was reinstated.

According to court documents , the Colorado Supreme Court found that all requirements of C.R.C.P. 250 have been met after reviewing a Petition for Reinstatement filed by the Board of Continuing Legal and Judicial Education.

Stanley was reinstated to the practice of law in the State of Colorado, effective June 7, 2022. Her license was originally suspended by the Colorado Supreme Court Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

State judicial leaders said Stanley's license was suspended due to failure to submit required Continuing Legal Education (CLE) information for law licenses. While her license was suspended, she was not allowed to practice law or appear in court.

Before she was suspended, the Colorado Supreme Court said they sent Stanley several notices alerting her that she was out of compliance and at risk of a license suspension.

However, Stanley told 13 Investigates she received a letter from the state one week before her suspension about the license issue and that she fully intended to fix the issue. Stanley says there was a mix-up in who was sending what for the license requirements. She also said the suspension was "not a big deal" and that law license suspensions are not uncommon.

