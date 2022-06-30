One in custody after homicide at Elkridge hotel

Howard County Police have charged Erik Sean Meister, 43, of Greenfield Road in Elkridge with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dereck Thurman Williams, 60, of Elkridge, at a hotel June 30.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. for a report of a deceased man inside a room at the Econo Lodge in the 5800 block of Bonnie View Lane in Elkridge.

Through investigation, detectives identified Meister, who had been in the room with Williams before the homicide occurred, as the suspect.

Officers spotted Meister walking on Rowanberry Drive and took him into custody without incident.

He is being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond.