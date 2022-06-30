ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Father Of Lindsay Lohan Gets Probation For Patient Brokering In Florida

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

The father of "Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan has learned his punishment for patient brokering.

62-year old Michael Lohan lived in Palm Beach County when he was associated with a substance abuse treatment program called Lola Recovery Ventures LLC in Palm Beach Gardens.

He was placed on four years probation Wednesday after pleading guilty to five counts of illegally taking money for referring patients to a Delray Beach residential treatment facility.

Prosecutors say he received more than $27,000 in kickbacks that were either paid to him or his business venture during the first half of 2018.

Lohan was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a probe into patient brokering.

The judge has given him permission to serve his probation in Houston, where Lohan now resides.

