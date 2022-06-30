ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Justice Department investigates NYPD’s Special Victims Division in gender-biased policing probe

By Associated Press, Video credit: Shirley Chan, Aliza Chasan, Shirley Chan
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BDzS_0gR6bTTF00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Justice Department launched a probe into possible gender-biased policing from the NYPD’s Special Victims Division, officials announced Thursday.

The investigation will dive into the SVD’s policies, procedures and training. DOJ investigators will also look at how the SVD interacts with survivors and witnesses. Their probe was launched after the DOJ learned “concerning information” dating back years, United States Attorney Breon Peace said.

“Our review is intended to ensure that, going forward, survivors of sexual assault in New York City receive fair and just treatment in the criminal justice system, and as a result, those who engage in sexual violence are held accountable,” Peace said.

Reform demanded at NYPD’s Special Victims Division after disturbing report about sex assault

The SVD allegedly fails to conduct some basic investigative steps, officials said. Police with the division allegedly shame and abuse survivors during investigations. There was “significant justification” to launch a probe, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said.

“Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments,” Clarke said.

The investigation comes after years of reports of deficient practices by the NYPD in its sex crimes probe and a 2019 lawsuit in which two women claimed that the NYPD’s Special Victims Division had mistreated them.

One woman alleged detectives shrugged off her report of being raped by someone she’d been involved with, logging it as a “dispute” instead of a sex crime. Another woman said her account of being kidnapped and gang-raped was grossly mishandled by a sex-crimes detective for months before she was told the case was “too complex” to investigate.

After the lawsuit and a leadership shakeup, the NYPD pledged to change its ways. But victims say the promised reforms haven’t arrived.

NYPD special victims detective accused of sexually abusing young girl

Last October, a woman who identified herself as Christine told a City Council hearing that detectives made fundamental mistakes in investigating her rape. She said they failed to interview witnesses or collect security camera footage from the bar where she’d been before the attack.

Instead, she said, they wanted to set up a “traumatizing controlled phone call with the man who raped me,” failed to test for date-rape drugs and closed the case twice without telling her.

Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and NYC Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix have pledged to cooperate with the investigation. Sewell said she’s committed to developing the SVD with the goal of the department serving as a national model.

“I believe any constructive review of our practices in the Special Victims Division will show that the NYPD has been evolving and improving in this area but we will be transparent and open to criticism as well as ideas in the process,” she said.

An NYPD spokesperson noted a number of recent changes in the department. In May, the NYPD received results from an independent review into how police investigate cases of sexual assault. Sewell directed the SVD to implement the recommendations from the review. She also appointed a new commanding officer.

A spokesperson for Adams confirmed the mayor’s office plans to take whatever steps are needed to fix problems in the department. The spokesperson said there’s “no higher priority” for police than making sure survivors of sexual assault get justice, care, support and treatment.

“This administration has already begun this process over the past six months, including appointing a new commanding officer for the division, and stands ready to work with our federal partners to ensure the Special Victims Division is worthy of the importance of its mission,” the mayoral spokesperson said.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the Department via email at USANYS.CommunitySVD@usdoj.gov or by calling 212-637-2746. Individuals can also report civil rights violations regarding this or other matters using the Civil Rights Division’s new reporting portal, available at www.civilrights.justice.gov , to the Eastern District of New York at https://www.justice.gov/usao-edny/civil-rights , or to the Southern District of New York at https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdny/civil-rights .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Murder of Azsia Johnson was ‘a premeditated execution,’ prosecutors say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — In a request to remand bail from defendant Isaac Argro, prosecutors described his alleged murder of Azsia Johnson as “a premeditated execution.” Argro, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. According to prosecutors, on the night of June 29, Argro asked Johnson — the […]
manhattanda.org

Statement from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on the Concealed Carry Improvement Act

“Last week, the Supreme Court made us all profoundly less safe by weakening New York’s century old gun licensing laws. We know that more guns leads to more violence, and while we can’t completely undo the damage done, this slate of legislation meets the moment and demonstrates that the New York fight against gun violence in a daunting post-Bruen world is strong. Nothing is more important than combatting gun violence. My office has been engaged in conversations with the Governor and her team, as well as legislative staff over the past several days to help craft this legislation. These much-needed measures are an important step forward to keep guns out of our schools and sensitive places, enhance our firearms licensing requirements and much more.”
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

'Stampede' of NYPD officers retiring: report

NEW YORK - The NYPD is seeing a major exodus of officers, as 523 members left the force in June alone. 123 of those officers resigned, the most resignations the NYPD has seen in a single month in at least a decade. So far this year, 2,119 police officers have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
NBC New York

Overburdened NYC Family Court Getting New Judges as Governor Signs Expansion

New York City's overburdened Family Court is finally getting some relief, as Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill to add four new judges to the struggling system's bench. The impact of crushing caseloads on the Family Court system was exposed in reports earlier this year by the NYC Bar Association, the Fund for Modern Courts and the News 4 I-Team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

‘Justice for Junior’ suspects ordered the slaying of a beloved Bronx teen 4 years ago: prosecutors say

THE BRONX (PIX11)— As the jury patiently heard lawyers dissect the notorious infighting of a Dominican Republic gang on Friday, their focus shifted when a grieving mom entered the Bronx courtroom. Leandra Feliz, the mother of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, took her seat in the second row behind the prosecution when the jury, almost in unison, […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Departments#Drugs#Special Victims Division#The Justice Department#Svd#Doj#Woma
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Abdou Bawa, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2317 hours, the following 50-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Abdou Bawa. NYC Department of Correction. Charges:. assault;. harassment;. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
nypressnews.com

The N.Y.P.D.’s Sex-Crimes Division Faces an Investigation

Good morning. It’s Friday. We’ll look at a Justice Department civil rights investigation that will examine the Police Department’s Special Victims Division. We’ll also get the latest on upgrading Pennsylvania Station. The Police Department’s Special Victims Division, the real-world sex-crimes unit mirrored by the one on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rikers solitary confinement replacement plan on hold over questions about NYC ability to operate new program

A city plan to replace solitary confinement at Rikers Island with a more humane program was put on hold Friday over fears the Correction Department isn’t ready to implement its plan in a manner that is safe for staff and detainees. The federal monitoring team in a lawsuit over violence in city jails said in court papers Thursday that it’s not ready to approve the Risk Management Accountability ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Off-Duty Male DOC Employee Charged with Assault

An off-duty male New York City employee was arrested and charged with assault in the 40th precinct, according to the NYPD. The precinct serves Port Morris, Mott Haven, and Melrose. Abdou Bawa, 50, a NYC Department of Corrections employee was arrested and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, assault and...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

NYPD auxiliary officer shot and robbed of motorcycle in the Bronx

An NYPD auxiliary officer was shot Saturday as a group of thieves stole his motorcycle in the Bronx, police said. The 23-year-old NYPD volunteer had just dropped someone off on Independence Ave. near W. 239th St. in Kingsbridge around 4:30 a.m. when three men surrounded him and demanded his bike, cops said. The trio then pounced on the victim, and swiped his Kawasaki motorcycle, a bag and his ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

List: Where New York has banned concealed guns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In response to a Supreme Court ruling striking down New York’s restrictive gun laws, Democratic state lawmakers passed a measure making it nearly geographically impossible to lawfully carry a concealed weapon, especially in New York City. Backers said the new law will strike the right balance between complying with the Supreme […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Ex-boyfriend arrested in fatal shooting of young mother: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Azsia Johnson’s ex-boyfriend was arrested for his potential involvement in the 20-year-old’s fatal shooting Wednesday night. NYPD Commissioner confirmed the arrest in a tweet Friday night. Isaac Argro, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Johnson, who was walking with her 3-month-old daughter when […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy