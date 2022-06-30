Richmond County man who beat his mother into a coma found guilty

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been found guilty after he was arrested for beating his own mother into a coma.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Charles Lindberg Shirley was found guilty of Aggravated Assault.

According to authorities, Shirley’s 62-year-old mother was planning on evicting him from her home, and then, Shirley beat her into a coma causing traumatic brain injury.

Shirley was sentenced to 20 years on the Aggravated Assault with the first 12 to be served in confinement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.