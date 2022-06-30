Richmond County man who beat his mother into a coma found guilty
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County man has been found guilty after he was arrested for beating his own mother into a coma.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Charles Lindberg Shirley was found guilty of Aggravated Assault.
According to authorities, Shirley's 62-year-old mother was planning on evicting him from her home, and then, Shirley beat her into a coma causing traumatic brain injury.
Shirley was sentenced to 20 years on the Aggravated Assault with the first 12 to be served in confinement.
