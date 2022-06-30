ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Local food trucks show support for owner of Planet Vegan

By John Houghton
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif, — Nearly 30 Central Valley food trucks are coming together Thursday for a fundraiser to support the co-owner of Planet Vegan. Joe Ellis was injured when his food truck exploded on June 24th....

www.yourcentralvalley.com

clovisroundup.com

Let’s Talk Clovis: The Cadwallader Family

John Hollister Cadwallader was born in Pleasant Grove, Iowa on Feb. 8, 1863, to David and Albina Cawallader. His father was a contractor/builder who also farmed acreage near Pleasant Grove. John’s mother Albina was widowed with two young children, John being the eldest at age 2, in 1865. She remained...
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

How Downtown Fresno is celebrating the 4th of July

The Firework extravaganza is taking place at Chukchansi Park this fourth of July while the Fresno Grizzlies take on the San Jose Giants. Food trucks, water slides, specialty food items, specialty drinks, and more can be expected this Monday. Derek Franks, the President of the Fresno Grizzlies, tells us it’s...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

ABC30 producer rescues kitten from crawl space in triple-digit heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We cover many animal rescues here on Action News, but on Wednesday, it was an ABC30 producer that took action to save a trapped kitten stuck in the triple-digit heat. It all started on Tuesday night when one of three young cats went missing from a...
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Amond World brings cold storage to Madera

Local dignitaries and officials joined Robert Sullivan and Steve Sagouspe, who are managing partners of Amond World LLC., and staff from Span Construction & Engineering, Inc., on Tuesday for a ground breaking ceremony for the new premium refrigerated cold storage facility on North Golden State Boulevard. Amond World LLC, in...
MADERA, CA
FOX26

Injured hawk safely captured in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Neighbors out on a walk Thursday morning came across an injured hawk. They found it around 8:00 a.m. in near Gettysburg and Joshua Avenues east of Armstrong Ave. The bird could not fly, so they shooed it out of the road and kept watch until...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Freedom Fest Returns as Valley Celebrates Fourth of July

The Valley’s torrid temperatures will start to cool off this week, just in time for Fourth of July celebrations. Firework shows that in the last two years have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be back with a bang this year — including Freedom Fest at Buchanan High School in Clovis.
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Sheriff saw Berenda coming

The once thriving village of Berenda was home to this showcase of education, Berenda School, seen here in the 1890s. When Fresno County Sheriff Leroy Dennis chose not to run for reelection in 1872, he decided to move to a little spot in the north end of the county where the Southern Pacific Railroad had just built a freight depot. Dennis was certain that a town would grow up around the depot, and he wanted to be there when the boom came. Little did he know that in 20 years, the little village he envisioned would one day be a major transportation link for the new county of Madera.
BERENDA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Founder of famous Fresno taco truck La Elegante dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The well-known founder of an iconic Fresno taco truck and shop has died. Benito Arenas, known by many as Don Benito, founded La Elegante with his wife, Celia, in 1985. He passed away on Sunday of health complications at age 88. For decades, Benito could be...
FRESNO, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
GV Wire

Clovis West Pool Gets $7.5M Makeover That Comes With Shade

A $7.5 million project now underway at the Clovis West Aquatics Center will repair leaking pipes, replaster the 50-meter pool and dive well, and replace the pool deck. About the only thing left standing at this point is the dive tower where high schoolers have taken the plunge for years. Clovis West is the longtime host of the annual California Interscholastic Federation swimming and diving championships.
CLOVIS, CA
Hanford Sentinel

'A heck of a fun ride,' and a thank you | Mark Daniel

As the old saying goes “time flies when you’re having fun.”. Those words rang true for the past 45 years, and as I call it a career on July 1, I’d like to take this opportunity to reflect on what the community of Hanford has meant to me and the joy I had working in the newspaper industry.
HANFORD, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Sweeping the Unhoused Out of Sight

On June 2, an encampment sweep at Ashlan and West avenues took place. People were forced to leave with no notice, were not offered shelter and no one knows where they will go next. I called Sarah Miradi from Poverello House and Gloria Myers from the Fresno Mayor’s Office to...
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Support vehicles on the Oceano Dunes, win a trailer

The Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area has been under constant threat of closure which forced a grassroots organization, Friends of Oceano Dunes, to take up the challenge to defend their continued access. For over 20 years, Friends has been fighting the legal battle in the courts which is very costly.
MADERA, CA
clovisroundup.com

“Freedom Fest” Fireworks Show Set to Blast Off

Freedom Fest, the annual Fourth of July celebration, is back after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19 concerns, and this year looks to kick off with a blast. Typically and in the past, the event was held at Lamonica Stadium, but this year, the Clovis High School field is going under renovations. With that being said, the celebration this year only will be held at Buchanan High School’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
CLOVIS, CA

