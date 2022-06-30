ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munhall, PA

Munhall couple charged with homicide in toddler's overdose death

By Megan Guza
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple is charged in connection with the overdose death of their toddler last month in their Munhall apartment where police said they found thousands of empty stamp bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl, according to the charges against them. Robert Kraft, 39, and Paige Hufnagel, 28, are both...

