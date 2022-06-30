ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fernandinho bids farewell to Manchester City in social media post

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester City icon...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford insists Erik ten Hag's 'fresh ideas and tactics' will help Man United get off to a fast Premier League start after torrid campaign under Ralf Rangnick - as uncertainty looms over Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Marcus Rashford is targeting a fast start to Manchester United's Premier League campaign after Erik ten Hag completed his first week of pre-season training as the new Old Trafford boss. Rashford suffered his worst year in a United shirt last season, plagued by injuries and often relegated to the bench...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

Phil Neville reveals why Inter Miami passed up on signing Gareth Bale

Head coach Phil Neville addressed the reason Inter Miami denied the opportunity to pursue Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, revealing 'we have a cap at this football club'. The South Florida expansion team held first dibs for the Welsh star after including him on their Discover list, but when passing up on the chance, LAFC made their move. The Western Conference side nailed down the signing of the Summer, acquiring Bale on a 12-month contract with options through the 2024 Major League Soccer season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Three Ways Manchester City Could Line-Up With Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City have added England international Kalvin Phillips to their ranks, with the midfielder joining from Leeds United for a reported £45 million. Phillips, who came through the academy at Leeds, is the latest addition to what is already an impressive midfield. Under the tutelage of former Elland Road...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man City have replacement lined up if they sell Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

Manchester City would reportedly look at Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry to replace Raheem Sterling if he ends up leaving for Chelsea this summer. The Premier League champions are apparently admirers of Gnabry, and Sterling’s exit could lead to a battle with rivals Manchester United for the Germany international’s signature, according to the Sun.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min

90min

687
Followers
6K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy