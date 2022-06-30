ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Little girl rushed to hospital after near drowning in NW OKC pool

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – First responders rushed a small child to the hospital Thursday after she was found unresponsive in a family pool at a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Officials say just before noon, the girl was found not breathing in a backyard swimming pool by a family member at a home near NW 150th and Western.

No one knows how long she was in the water before the relative found her.

The family pulled her out, immediately began CPR and called 911.

While on the phone with dispatch, the child started coughing.

First responders got to the scene shortly after and transferred her to a nearby hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time and it is unclear how she fell into the pool.

news9.com

OHP: 7-Year-Old Drowns In Lake Murray

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning of a 7-year-old boy late Thursday night. The boy, who is from Oklahoma City, was found in more than 28 feet of water near Lake Murray Marina. The boy was not wearing a lifevest, OHP said. Troopers are still investigating the cause...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

1 Dead, Multiple Injured In Homicide In NE OKC

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in northeast Oklahoma City. At 1:30 a.m., officers were called near Northeast 36th Street and North Prospect Avenue after a large fight broke out where shots were fired. Officers said an adult female was shot and killed, and multiple people were injured...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Father of two killed in crash involving cement truck on Norman highway

NORMAN, Okla. — A man died in a multivehicle crash Friday morning on State Highway 9 in Norman near Lake Thunderbird. The victim’s family told KOCO 5 that the driver was picking up his brother-in-law on his way to work when he was involved in a crash with a cement truck. His family knew something had happened when he was late.
KOCO

7-year-old Oklahoma City boy drowns at Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — A 7-year-old Oklahoma City boy drowned Thursday at Lake Murray in southern Oklahoma. Authorities responded shortly before 6:40 p.m. to the Lake Murray marina in Love County. Crews recovered the child's body at 8:30 p.m. using side-scan sonar in about 29 feet of water. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

DOC employee rescues children from burning car

LEXINGTON, Okla. — Ronnie Rollings was home fishing on his Lexington farm and enjoying his day off from the Joseph Harp Corrections Center. Suddenly, across from the farm pond, a car collided with a utility pole. “It snapped that telephone pole completely off,” Rollings said. Except for Rollings...
LEXINGTON, OK
