Fremont County Sheriff’s Office warns public about fake warrant phone scam

By Emily Arseneau
 2 days ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is warning the public about a phone scam that asks for a warrant payment.

According to the FCSO, citizens have reported getting calls from someone claiming to be a deputy with the sheriff's office.

The caller tells people they have an active warrant and demands payment to Lt. John Myers at (719) 738-8597 to "clear up the warrant."

The sheriff's office says that this is a scam. Deputies will never call to advise people of a warrant or ask for payment.

If you've received a call like this, the FCSO asks you to submit an online report.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warrant#Fraud#Fcso#Krdo
Colorado Springs, CO
Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

