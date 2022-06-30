Browser extension shows people which political party companies are donating to

Perhaps one of the biggest distinctions between Gen Z and other generations is their socially conscious mindset when approaching anything in life.

The latest thing to catch the attention of younger people is a browser extension that breaks down a company's political donations to determine if they support candidates who helped overturn Roe v. Wade. .

TikToker AjaDang made a video encouraging people to "vote with your money" and shop with companies who donate to politicians and organizations that are aligned with their values.

"Hit ‘em where it hurts and if you can, stop spending your hard earned money on companies that dont align with your values," AjaDang wrote in her caption.

AjaDang recommended Progressive Shopper, which is activated when a person shops online.

According to it's website , Progressive Shopper uses data from the Federal Election Commission from 2018 to 2020 and tells shoppers whether they're more Democrat-leaning, Republican-leaning, or split evenly.

It also gives shoppers a red, yellow, or green symbol to indicate how problematic they believe the company is using data from Media Matters, Human Rights Campaign, Rainforest Action Network, Equity Forward, and more.

AjaDang's video attracted over a million views with some commenters appreciating her advocacy of Progressive Shopper to make their shopping experiences easier.

"I mean I’m going to spend money regardless (sic) I might as well not spend money on the corps that donate to anti-abortion campaigns," a commenter wrote.

"Agree 100%. we need to do everything, protest, vote, boycott, etc. but mostly, we can't forget! we must keep fighting," another commenter said.

Other organizations like Goods Unite Us, Accountable.US, and OpenSecrets make it easier for people to track the funding companies and politicians give or are given.

