After former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was recently hired by the Denver Broncos, Green Bay was in need of a new face to take over the role. More like a familiar face. Adam Stenavich had been an offensive assistant with the Packers for the last three seasons. He performed the role of offensive line coach from 2019 until 2021. This offseason, he was promoted to the role of offensive coordinator. He was the clear choice for the job due to his familiarity with the organization and his experience coaching offensive lines. But his familiarity with the organization could very well be the most significant.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO