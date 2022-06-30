ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

COVID-19 cases rising nearly everywhere in the world, WHO reports

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFGWM_0gR6ajgC00

The worldwide number of new coronavirus cases rose by 18% in the last week, with more than 4.1 million cases reported globally, according to the World Health Organization.

The United Nations health agency said in its latest weekly report on the pandemic that the worldwide number of deaths remained relatively similar to the week before, at about 8,500. But COVID-related deaths increased in three regions: the Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Americas.

The biggest weekly rise in new COVID-19 cases was seen in the Middle East, where they increased by 47%, according to the report released late Wednesday. Infections rose by about 32% in Europe and Southeast Asia, and by about 14% in the Americas, the WHO said.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said cases were on the rise in 110 countries, mostly driven by the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

“This pandemic is changing, but it’s not over,” Tedros said during a news briefing. He said the ability to track COVID-19’s genetic evolution was “under threat” as countries relaxed surveillance and genetic sequencing efforts, warning that would make it more difficult to catch emerging and potentially dangerous new variants.

He called for countries to immunize their most vulnerable populations, including health workers and people over 60, saying that hundreds of millions remain unvaccinated and at risk of severe disease and death.

Tedros said that while more than 1.2 billion COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, the average immunization rate in poor countries is about 13%.

“If rich countries are vaccinating children from as young as 6 months old and planning to do further rounds of vaccination, it is incomprehensible to suggest that lower-income countries should not vaccinate and boost their most at risk [people],” he said.

According to figures compiled by Oxfam and the People’s Vaccine Alliance, fewer than half of the 2.1 billion vaccines promised to poorer countries by the Group of 7 large economies have been delivered.

Earlier this month, the United States authorized COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers , rolling out a national immunization plan targeting 18 million of the youngest children. American regulators also recommended that some adults get updated boosters in the fall that match the latest coronavirus variants.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 164

glitter girl
2d ago

well well well. lockdowns don't work. jabs don't work. the advice from the who don't work. the advice from the cdc don't work. maybe we should just try to eat better, exercise and take better care of ourselves.

Reply(10)
62
Simon Tufnell
2d ago

My entire family just got it. we are not jabbed and it was a minor had cold for most of us and personally I had zero symptoms. For healthy people is a non event.

Reply(8)
48
AP_001670.51a4d903dedc4c59ba9d85590c844369.2022
2d ago

Oh wow. What a shock. Could it be all the vaccinated getting sick now. But the don’t have the back bone to say they were wrong because it’s all greed and power. They really do t care about the population. We are just a statistic to their experimental drugs

Reply
40
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Why New Omicron Variant Is ‘The Worst’ Version Of The Virus

Two new Omicron variants are leading the charge in COVID cases in the US. One of them is of particular concern to scientists. Two new Omicron variants are currently leading infections in the US, and one of them is being called “the worst version of the virus” scientists have seen.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Who#Europe#United Nations#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Health
WHO
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Verywell Health

How Many Times Can I Get Reinfected With COVID-19?

If you were infected with COVID-19 once, it’s possible to get reinfected with new and emerging variants of the virus. In fact, experts say it’s possible to get reinfected with COVID-19 multiple times in a year. Reinfections are likely to be milder and less severe than prior infections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci says his own experience with Covid is a great reason to get vaccinated

Dr Anthony Fauci has said his own experience getting Covid shows why it continues to be important for Americans to get vaccinated.Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the chief medical adviser said his Covid illness had fortunately been mild because he was double vaccinated and boosted.“I’m feeling really fine,” Dr Fauci said when asked about his condition. “So all is well with Fauci, and thank you for asking”.The infectious disease expert said he had only experienced one day of symptoms after testing positive for the virus a week ago, and was otherwise feeling okay.“I think I’m an example,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
342K+
Followers
64K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy