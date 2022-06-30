ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Brett Brown returns to Spurs as assistant

 2 days ago

Former Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown is returning to the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach.

“I’m thrilled to be able to hire such a good coach, human being and dinner partner,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said in the release.

Brown, 61, was an assistant under Popovich from 2002-13 before taking the Philadelphia job in 2013. He replaces Becky Hammon, who left the Spurs to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA.

Brown joins Mitch Johnson and Matt Nielsen on Popovich’s staff.

Brown went 221-344 in seven seasons as head coach of the 76ers. He guided the team to the playoffs the last three seasons of his tenure, going 12-14 in the postseason. He was fired Aug. 24, 2020, the day after getting swept by the Boston Celtics.

Before his time in the NBA, Brown spent several years in Australia’s National Basketball League, coaching 278 games. He also served as an assistant coach with the Boomers and was head coach of Boomers in the 2012 London Olympics, where they lost in the quarterfinals to the United States.

–Field Level Media

