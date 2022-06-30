ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Aww! Greensboro Science Center announces birth of endangered red panda cub

By Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, NC — The Greensboro Science Center has announced a special new addition!

They announced on Thursday that an endangered red panda cub was born overnight between June 19-20 to their red pandas Usha and Tai. This is the first successful red panda birth at the science center.

Usha and Taiji at the Greensboro Science Center (WGHP file)

The cub’s name is Ravi. Ravi will be hand-reared behind the scenes by the animal care team, in order to ensure its survival.

Greensboro Science Center’s VP of Animal Care and Welfare explains that pandas both in the wild and in human care will occasionally kill their cubs, and Usha has done that in the past, which is why they decided to hand-rear Ravi.

Both parents are doing well and will have access to their behind-the-scenes den boxes for the next several weeks.

According to GSC’s CEO, Glenn Dobrogosz, the new red panda habitat was designed specifically with the breeding program in mind. It’s ten times the size of their old exhibit, with lots of indoor and outdoor space for Tai and Usha. “Revolution Ridge has only been open a year and we are already starting to see intended results. The birth of our new red panda sparks the beginning of what we hope will become breeding success with cassowaries, pygmy hippos, fishing cats, sand cats, servals, black-footed cats and more. Breeding success for rare and endangered species is a core mission goal of the GSC and AZA.”

Photos of Ravi courtesy of the Greensboro Science Center

Ravi will not be visible to GSC guests until he’s a little bit bigger. Once he’s grown, guests will be able to watch feedings and exams at the Shearer Animal Hospital. Greensboro Science Center will keep everyone apprised of Ravi’s growth and progress on their social media channels.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

