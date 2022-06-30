USC, UCLA planning jump to Big Ten in 2024

Southern Cal and UCLA are planning to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as early as 2024, the Bay Area News Group and The Athletic reported Thursday.

The move has not been finalized “at the highest levels of power,” per the bombshell report, and The Athletic noted legally guided steps that must be followed for either university to change conferences.

USC joined the conference in 1922 while UCLA joined in 1928.

The Big Ten last expanded in 2014 with the additions of Rutgers and Maryland.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: