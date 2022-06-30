ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

East Lubbock's Chatman Clinic honored, remodeled

By Arianna Flores, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

The Community Health Center of Lubbock has officially taken ownership of the historic landmark of Chatman Clinic. United Medical System, the previous care takers of the facility, renovated the interior wanting to continue the legacy of the long-standing clinic opened to help the Black community.

The clinic location was first established in the 1940’s as the first health care clinic for the Black community in Lubbock. From then on, Dr. Joseph Alvin Chatman became a pillar to the Black community in Lubbock and fostered many organizations to help the advancement of the future Black generation.

“Dr. Chatman has been an integral physician at this location and an integral figure in this neighborhood and he saw a vision for a continuation of healthcare services,” Phillip Waldmann, chief operating officer at UMC Systems said. “(We) get to see a historical landmark just revitalized, reshaped, and something that the whole community can take pride in.”

UMC reopened the building and has kept the doors open with new renovations and more. The community gathered earlier this month to honor the long-standing legacy of the Chatman Clinic.

Waldmann said when UMC took over in 1993, they saw the potential for a great facility that carried a lot of meaning to those who lived in the area.

“What started off as just a small snowball quickly grew larger and larger into more of a passion project for UMC,” Waldman said.

Liz Lopez, the deputy director of CHCL, said in a speech to the crowd that CHCL is committed to honoring the access of service provided as Chatman did in the past.

"With the African American, community they didn't feel like going to the other hospitals and it, for them, it seems like you don't have any other healthcare to go and that's where Dr. Chapman kind of started and built up this institution where a neighborhood and other unwelcomed residents can come in to get health services,” Albina Garoy, a family medicine and nurse practitioner for CHCL said.

Chatman Clinic is open Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. every weekday. The clinic is closed on weekends. The clinic offers general primary medical care, blood testing, lab work and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Patients can visit the website at https://www.chclubbock.org or call 806-749-0024 to schedule an appointment.

KCBD

3 adults, 2 children displaced after house fire near 46th Place & Ave. P

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three adults and two children have been displaced after a Thursday afternoon house fire in the 1500 block of 46th Place. Fire officials tell us it started around 4 p.m., discovered by one of the residents in the home. Lubbock Fire Rescue was able to contain...
