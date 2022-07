Donna Lee Riley, 81 of Hopkins, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her home. Donna was born on January 10, 1941 in Hopkins, Missouri to Ray D. and Maude M. (Hall) Kreps. She was a 1961 graduate of North Nodaway High School. She was a homemaker and member of the First Christian Church of Hopkins. She was a member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed bowling.

HOPKINS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO