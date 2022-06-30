Fans sing praises for Country Concert 22

SIDNEY — The Sidney Civic Band will perform their annual patriotic concert Friday, July 1, on the court square, July 1, at 7 p.m. “I consider patriotic music to be at the top of my list – and tonight, while we honor our nation’s birth and those that fight for our freedoms, I thought it would be fitting to also recognize the people of Ukraine as they struggle to defend theirs. We dedicate Aaron Copeland’s Fanfare for the Common Man to the women and children of Ukraine, forced to leave their country, and the brave men of Ukraine who are fighting to protect it. We also want to recognize Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of the Ukraine with our version of “You Raise Me Up.”

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO