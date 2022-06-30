Oakland Unified rescinds resolution, votes in favor of school closures

OAKLAND Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Despite opposition, the Oakland Unified School District board has voted again to close 10 schools in the following years.

Emotions were high Wednesday as the board doubled down on their decision in favor of the district wide closures . Prior to Wednesday, the board had already voted twice to close the schools, which they believe is necessary due to declining enrollment and budget issues.

Parents and families had introduced a resolution called "Community not Closures" to the board earlier this month in an effort to keep the schools open, however, it was rescinded in a 4-2 vote, KNTV reported .

After the school year ended, a group of passionate parents pitched tents outside Parker Elementary School and forcibly reopened the campus, which was officially closed due to budget cuts.

The parents used the space to distribute food and offer summer programs while attempting to get Oakland Unified's attention regarding their resolution. They vowed to occupy the campus until their students were allowed to return to classes, but the district demanded they leave as they did not meet safety standards.

"The vast majority of students and staff at Parker School this past year have accepted placement at other sites. Parker is now closed and we look forward to supporting them in their new schools next year," Oakland Unified School District said in a statement.

"The individuals who are trespassing on the site have stated that they are offering a 'program' for children. It goes without saying that what is taking place at Parker is not a District program. More importantly, the District has serious safety concerns about what these individuals are doing on the closed campus - especially as it relates to children," the District added.

With the resolution, parents hoped that the district would use a grant to keep some of the schools open including Parker Elementary, Community Day School and the upper grades of La Escuelita.

Two Oakland Unified board members voted against shuttering the schools, as they believe new money coming in from the state would keep them afloat, but the remaining four did not agree the funds would be sufficient.

