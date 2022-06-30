ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Unified rescinds resolution, votes in favor of school closures

By Edie Frederick, Matt Bigler
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30G9HJ_0gR6Yqbn00

OAKLAND Calif. (KCBS RADIO) – Despite opposition, the Oakland Unified School District board has voted again to close 10 schools in the following years.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Emotions were high Wednesday as the board doubled down on their decision in favor of the district wide closures . Prior to Wednesday, the board had already voted twice to close the schools, which they believe is necessary due to declining enrollment and budget issues.

Parents and families had introduced a resolution called "Community not Closures" to the board earlier this month in an effort to keep the schools open, however, it was rescinded in a 4-2 vote, KNTV reported .

After the school year ended, a group of passionate parents pitched tents outside Parker Elementary School and forcibly reopened the campus, which was officially closed due to budget cuts.

The parents used the space to distribute food and offer summer programs while attempting to get Oakland Unified's attention regarding their resolution. They vowed to occupy the campus until their students were allowed to return to classes, but the district demanded they leave as they did not meet safety standards.

"The vast majority of students and staff at Parker School this past year have accepted placement at other sites. Parker is now closed and we look forward to supporting them in their new schools next year," Oakland Unified School District said in a statement.

"The individuals who are trespassing on the site have stated that they are offering a 'program' for children. It goes without saying that what is taking place at Parker is not a District program. More importantly, the District has serious safety concerns about what these individuals are doing on the closed campus - especially as it relates to children," the District added.

With the resolution, parents hoped that the district would use a grant to keep some of the schools open including Parker Elementary, Community Day School and the upper grades of La Escuelita.

Two Oakland Unified board members voted against shuttering the schools, as they believe new money coming in from the state would keep them afloat, but the remaining four did not agree the funds would be sufficient.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calmatters.network

Administrative turnover comes into view at Pleasanton Unified

The Pleasanton Unified School District is undergoing several changes in its upper administration at the district office before the new school year starts. In the executive cabinet, William Nelson has been hired as the district’s next assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, succeeding Janelle Woodward who is retiring after serving in the role since the 2019-20 academic year.
PLEASANTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County education board member calls for Fourth of July boycott

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. - AnaMarie Avila Farias, a member of the Contra County Board of Education, called for a Fourth of July boycott in a Facebook post Friday. "I am choosing to continue my annual protest of not celebrating the 4th of July because I believe in this country’s right to freedom of speech," her post read. "I also believe that a majority of this country supports a woman’s right to choose how to protect their body and their family." The Facebook post comes after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
padailypost.com

City draws the line with pickleballers

As pickleball explodes in popularity, tennis players are losing ground in the city of Mountain View. The Parks and Recreation Commission voted on Thursday to paint lines for six pickleball courts on top of two tennis courts at Rengstorff Park. Each sport will have a dedicated time to use the space, against the wishes of the Mountain View Tennis Club and the city’s Tennis Advisory Board.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
calmatters.network

Mountain View Whisman takes an 'extremely conservative' approach to its budget, planning three years of deficit spending

The Mountain View Whisman School District’s 2022-23 budget projects that its reserve levels will drop over the coming three years as the district operates at a deficit, but administrators say that outlook is based on a set of very conservative budget assumptions that may undershoot the true amount of revenue the district ends up bringing in.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KARK

California late start law aims to make school less of a yawn

When Hansika Daggolu’s junior year of high school starts in the fall, she’ll be watching to see if a later first bell under a new California law means fewer classmates are heads-down on their desks for afternoon naps. The overall mood, she suspects, will lift as well if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day School#New Money#Kcbs Radio#Kntv#Parker Elementary School#Oakland Unified#Parker School
San Francisco Examiner

Rent control proposal could be tweaked

A proposed city charter amendment would drastically expand rent control in San Francisco, but its sponsor might be willing to give developers a grace period. Supervisor Aaron Peskin, who introduced the Rent Control Housing Ordinance of 2022 in May, said Wednesday that he’s contemplating an amendment that would give those who build new housing a buffer before the new units would be subject to rent control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
eastcountytoday.net

4th of July Weekend Events in Contra Costa County

Here is a list of July 4 weekend events around Contra Costa County along with many local events. Meanwhile, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) and law enforcement agencies have warned residents about the extreme dangers of fireworks use in current critically high fire danger conditions and reminded of the county ordinance enacted last year, along with numerous city ordinances, that strengthen enforcement abilities, in a presentation in Concord today.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Safety measures announced in Oakland ahead of Fourth of July holiday

OAKLAND -- With large crowds anticipated at Lake Merritt over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, the City of Oakland has announced temporary safety measures at many public gathering places. Along with Lake Merritt, the measures will be in effect at Grizzly Peak, a common gathering place for fireworks watching. On Sunday, July 3, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Monday, July 4, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., the following road restrictions will be in effect: Lakeshore Avenue Closed between MacArthur Boulevard and East 18th Street. Lakeshore Ave. exit from 580 West will be closed. The Grand Ave. exit...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Lake Merritt land with controversial past could become 100% affordable housing

For years, the weedy one-acre lot by Lake Merritt has been the site of big dreams, contentious plans, and delays and debates. Currently, the so-called E. 12th Street “remainder parcel” is home to around 80 unhoused residents living in two temporary tiny-house programs. Previously, the land was set to be the site of a market-rate housing tower with a smaller affordable building attached.
OAKLAND, CA
tncontentexchange.com

Pacaso causes stir in rural Napa County neighborhood

Residents in the rural Olive Hill Lane area near Coombsville Road recently discovered they could be getting a new neighbor that is giving many of them pause — Pacaso. Pacaso is the second-home co-ownership business that critics say hurts the character of neighborhoods. In this case, eight people could own the house in a community of a few dozen homes near vineyards and Mount George.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Roads closed for Fourth of July due to fire danger in Berkeley

Amid a severe drought and a dangerous wildfire season, city officials are urging Berkeley residents to skip the fireworks, which are illegal in the city and most of the county, this Fourth of July weekend. The Berkeley Marina firework show has been canceled for the third straight year, with city...
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Schaaf Seeks Retraction from Post Over School Closing Remarks

The Office of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has demanded a retraction from Oakland Post, saying the newspaper was incorrect to characterize Schaaf as a supporter of permanently closing up to half of the public schools in Oakland. “She’s never held that position,” said Justin Berton, the mayor’s spokesperson, in an...
OAKLAND, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Hate Crime Incidents in Contra Costa County

Martinez, Calif.— In Contra Costa County, hate crime incidents are relatively low compared to the most recent data from the Attorney General — which shows hate crimes increasing in California. Attorney General Rob Bonta released the report “2021 Hate Crime in California” on Tuesday. The report shows that...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy