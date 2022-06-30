ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Head, NJ

Art in the Park and Beyond draws big crowds

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx4jM_0gR6YlRO00

BAY HEAD — Centennial Park was lined with 88 art vendors on Sunday, June 26, as the sixth annual Art in the Park and Beyond event welcomed hundreds of visitors to browse the tents and tables of fine artists and craftspeople.

The event, which was sponsored by the Bay Head Business Association, showcased paintings, pottery, jewelry, clothing and other items available for purchase.

“It’s a year’s worth of work for me, it makes me feel really good. The artists are the ones who make it happen, their continued support provides me with the platform to keep going with it,” said organizer Zsa Zsa Stackles, owner of ReFind in Bay Head.

Les Goldberg and James Dalton and DJ Trish provided music through the art display.

“It’s a fabulous day,” said Ms. Stackles. “I work really hard at this to make it a great day. I do everything I can to support the arts and provide a venue for all the fine artists and handmakers.”

Local artists Pauline Mickle and her daughter Sheila Mickle Soyster had their artwork on display and available for purchase throughout the event.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
globalphile.com

Where to Find the Best Seafood in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

On the opposite side of the Manasquan inlet is Point Pleasant Beach. I love Point Pleasant for its restaurants. I make a point to visit every July when I am in the area and have trouble keeping up with the new openings. In my mind it is one of my favorite “foodie” destinations anywhere in the US. There are some amazing casual dining spots as well as upscale fine dining.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bay Head, NJ
jerseybites.com

MAYA Restaurant Opens in Long Branch, NJ

With a track record of international success, renowned chef Nina Clemente has arrived in Long Branch with MAYA, located within Pier Village’s WAVE Resort. This brand-new concept is about to be a destination for anyone looking for unique, healthy Italian and Mediterranean options. The Food. Chef Clemente describes the...
LONG BRANCH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
PennLive.com

Inside N.J.’s Himalayan salt cave, where healing is drawing huge crowds

I walked into the odd cave saddled with anxiety and congestion from severe allergies. Less than an hour later, I emerged feeling relaxed and much clearer. The secret? Salt. Nearly 13 tons of the stuff, all of it imported from Pakistan. Since at least the 19th Century, people have used salt — more commonly saltwater immersion — to cure or manage symptoms of migraines, arthritis, and much more. But salt caves are designed to concentrate the healing effects; 45 minutes spent in a Himalayan salt cave (even one built in Central Jersey) can be as effective as 20 hours floating in saltwater.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
New Jersey 101.5

New steakhouse in Atlantic City, NJ puts you right in the middle of the action (Opinion)

I’m coming up on about one month of living here at the Jersey Shore, and to say it’s been absolutely amazing would be an understatement. Getting out here was no easy task though; between trying to find a place to live while also starting a new job and packing up our place in State College and finding a weekend to move, it was a logistical nightmare.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Barstool Sports reviews new NJ pizza place and LOVES it

Dave Portnoy has made his way back to Hoboken to check out one of the newest pizza spots, The Pizza Shop, which replaced Delfino's. Portnoy seemed surprised that the owners, Ray Falco and Justin Avila, had only been making pizza for 6 months. His exact words after taking a few bites "what's to say, I love this pizza, I wish I didn't know they just learned how to make this six months ago. You can do that? You're not born with it? You don't have to get in the gym for 30 years?"
HOBOKEN, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy