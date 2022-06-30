Art in the Park and Beyond draws big crowds

BAY HEAD — Centennial Park was lined with 88 art vendors on Sunday, June 26, as the sixth annual Art in the Park and Beyond event welcomed hundreds of visitors to browse the tents and tables of fine artists and craftspeople.

The event, which was sponsored by the Bay Head Business Association, showcased paintings, pottery, jewelry, clothing and other items available for purchase.

“It’s a year’s worth of work for me, it makes me feel really good. The artists are the ones who make it happen, their continued support provides me with the platform to keep going with it,” said organizer Zsa Zsa Stackles, owner of ReFind in Bay Head.

Les Goldberg and James Dalton and DJ Trish provided music through the art display.

“It’s a fabulous day,” said Ms. Stackles. “I work really hard at this to make it a great day. I do everything I can to support the arts and provide a venue for all the fine artists and handmakers.”

Local artists Pauline Mickle and her daughter Sheila Mickle Soyster had their artwork on display and available for purchase throughout the event.

