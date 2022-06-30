ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Head, NJ

Army Corps of Engineers meet area officials in Bay Head

By Anthony Rossics
 2 days ago
BAY HEAD — Rep. Chris Smith hosted a meeting on June 27 at borough hall to discuss the beach-replenishment project slated for Jersey Shore towns in the 4th Congressional District that have suffered serious erosion over the years.

Attending were Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District; Dennis Reinknecht of the state Department of Environmental Protection; Ocean County officials and area municipal officials.

Local officials included Bay Head Mayor William Curtis, Point Pleasant Mayor Robert Sabosik, Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra, Mantoloking Mayor Lance White, Toms River Mayor Maurice B. Hill and Seaside Mayor John A. Peterson Jr.

“Today’s productive meeting with Ocean County mayors and state representatives marked an important step forward in ensuring the successful and timely replenishment of our coastline, which has been seriously damaged by several intense storms,” Rep. Smith said in a press release issued by his office shortly after the meeting.

Mayor Curtis said, “This is a topic that is on the minds of all the barrier island mayors from Point Pleasant Beach down the strip to Seaside Park. This was a very good meeting with good dialogue trying to find solutions. All of the barrier island mayors and myself are worried about future impacts to our budgets as well, because if we do not replenish our beaches, our local economies will surely plummet.”

Mayor Sabosik said, “The federal government has set aside $60.4 million for beach replenishment. They will pay 50 percent; the state is paying 50 percent with the towns paying 25 percent of the state’s 50 percent.”

