Point Pleasant, NJ

New ceremony hall at Clark’s Landing approved

By Anthony Rossics
Star News Group
 4 days ago
POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Planning Board has approved an application by Point Pleasant 847 Properties Inc. also known as Clark’s Landing, to construct a ceremony hall, along with a parking variance. The vote of 8-0 to approve came at the board’s Thursday, June 23 meeting.

Clark’s Landing, represented by attorney John J. Jackson III sought approval of an addition to the existing banquet hall of an enclosed room over the existing outdoor deck area.

The property is located in the waterfront commercial zone at 847 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant.

The applicant sought approval for a ceremony hall, whether or not the second banquet hall was or will be constructed.

The application is an amendment to the previously accepted plan to build a second banquet hall.

