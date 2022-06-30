New ceremony hall at Clark’s Landing approved

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Planning Board has approved an application by Point Pleasant 847 Properties Inc. also known as Clark’s Landing, to construct a ceremony hall, along with a parking variance. The vote of 8-0 to approve came at the board’s Thursday, June 23 meeting.

Clark’s Landing, represented by attorney John J. Jackson III sought approval of an addition to the existing banquet hall of an enclosed room over the existing outdoor deck area.

The property is located in the waterfront commercial zone at 847 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant.

The applicant sought approval for a ceremony hall, whether or not the second banquet hall was or will be constructed.

The application is an amendment to the previously accepted plan to build a second banquet hall.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.