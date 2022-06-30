Lil Tjay Awake & Talking After Almost Fatal NJ Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.Speaking about her...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 DAYS AGO