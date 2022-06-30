ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lil Tjay Awake & Talking After Almost Fatal NJ Shooting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Tjay is making some significant progress in his recovery after the rapper was shot multiple times ... and while he remains hospitalized, things are starting to move in a good direction. Sources familiar...

Bobby Shmurda Sends Lil Tjay Prayers, Has Warning for Young Rappers

Now that Lil Tjay's turned a corner in his recovery, Bobby Shmurda sees an opportunity for the tragic incident to become a teachable moment for other artists coming up in the game. TMZ Hip Hop broke the news ... the "FN" rapper's doing considerably better after suffering multiple gunshot wounds...
Megan Thee Stallion says she wants Tory Lanez to ‘go to jail’ over alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has said she wants Tory Lanez to “go to jail” for allegedly shooting her.The “WAP” musician, 27, was shot in both feet in June 2020. She alleges that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez, 29, who was a friend at the time.Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – has been charged with felony assault. In November 2021, he entered a “not guilty” plea.Megan opened up about the incident – which took place after an alleged argument broke out between Lanez and her former friend Kelsey Harris – in a new interview with Rolling Stone.Speaking about her...
Lil Tjay's Near-Death Shooting Incident Is Alarming, Bobby Shmurda Warns

Lil Tjay, fortunately, survived the alarming shooting incident, but rapper Bobby Shmurda still offered a warning to young artists following the event. After a long wait, Lil Tjay's fans received a positive update about the rapper's condition following the attempted armed robbery. It was confirmed that the rapper woke up and started speaking on his own after the removal of his breathing tube.
Nipsey Hussle's shooting death was planned, jury told

A Los Angeles district attorney told a jury Nipsey Hussle's fatal shooting was premeditated by the man charged with killing the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago.Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said during his opening statement Wednesday that there's “no doubt” Eric R. Holder knew in advance that he would kill Hussle. The prosecutor described the sequence of events, including a conversation about “snitching,” before Hussle's shooting death in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where both men grew up and the rapper was helping revitalize. Two others were wounded in the shooting.“He clearly thought about...
