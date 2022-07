RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Margarita Fest is coming back to the Racine Zoo!. Saturday, July 9 1pm - 4pm cool off on a hot summer day the right way with a margarita in hand, listening to Johnny Russler & the beach bum band along the beautiful lakefront. Sample the best margaritas Racine has to offer from each participating competitor and vote on your favorite. At the end of the fest, the zoo will reveal the crowd favorite and winner for best presentation. Food and additional drinks will be available for purchase. $35 general admission, $30 non-drinking admission. Must be 21 or older to attend.

RACINE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO