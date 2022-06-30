ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

2 arrested after Tacoma road rage shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEu77_0gR6XtIB00
Tacoma Police SUV File photo of a Tacoma police vehicle. (KIRO 7 News)

On Wednesday, Tacoma police arrested two men connected to a drive-by shooting incident that happened June 23, the police department announced.

According to police, on June 23, Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to the intersection of 29th Street Northeast and Norpoint Way Northeast in Tacoma for a report of a driver who could not feel his legs.

Medics who arrived requested the police when they discovered the man had been shot.

Officers learned that the man had been driving northbound on Norpoint Way Northeast when an SUV pulled up alongside him and its driver began yelling at him for driving too slow.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

According to police, the man kept driving on Norpoint Way Northeast to 29th Street Northeast when shots were fired from the SUV, hitting the man.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Tacoma police detectives developed probable cause to arrest two suspects in the case. On Wednesday, officers arrested a 20-year-old man for an investigation of first-degree assault and a drive-by shooting. A 19-year-old man was also arrested for an investigation of a drive-by shooting.

Both men were booked into the Pierce County Jail.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Greenwood homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar overnight

SEATTLE — A homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 2:30 a.m., a resident near the 900 block of North 101st Street called 911 and reported a disturbance at a neighbor's house and that they heard someone say to call 911.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into a state trooper in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser on I-5 Saturday morning. According to WSP, at around 5:00 a.m. a trooper was sitting on the right-hand shoulder of northbound I-5 near 320th St. when another car slammed into the back of his car. The trooper had just cleared a traffic stop, and had his emergency lights on.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Tacoma, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire erupts in semitrailer with combustibles

FIFE, Wash. — Firefighters put out a fire that erupted inside a semitrailer full of combustibles in Fife on Friday evening. Crews were called after 6 p.m. to the 2200 block of Pacific Highway East. Firefighters said they used a master stream to attack the fire. No structures were...
FIFE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Burglar found hiding in Shoreline home

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Shoreline PD responded to a burglary in progress with an unknown man inside the house. The R/P found the backdoor to the attached garage was broken into and he could hear noise coming from the basement storage room just off the garage. He called 911 after he opened the basement door and found an unknown subject hiding deep inside.
SHORELINE, WA
Nationwide Report

51-year-old man killed after a three-vehicle wreck on I-5 in Kent (Kent, WA)

On Thursday afternoon, a 51-year-old man, from Tacoma, lost his life following a multi-vehicle accident in Kent. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 5 near the State Route 516 exit at about 3:45 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that a Ford Fusion, driven by a 51-year-old man, was traveling slowly on I-5’s northbound shoulder when the driver tried to merge into the right lane.
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Tacoma Fire Department#Norpoint Way Northeast#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Do you recognize this car prowl suspect?

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey police are asking for help to identify a man sought in a car prowl. Police said he stole a credit card from a car and then used it at a Taco Bell. Anyone who is able to identify the man is asked to call 360-459-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-3135 and reference case no. 2022-3135.
LACEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘I Miss Her Smile’: Friends and Family Mourn as Brutal 1990 Seattle-Area Cold Case Rape and Murder Is Finally Solved

Michelle Koski was barely 17 years old and just about to finish high school when she was raped, beaten, strangled and then bludgeoned to death in the woods near a lake on the outskirts of Seattle. The college-bound victim’s brutal murder remained a mystery for over three decades. Now, police believe they’ve finally found her killer.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lacey police seek to identify bank robbery suspect

Lacey police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Tuesday. According to police, around 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday, the man robbed the U.S. Bank on Martin Way East. Police say that before the robbery, the suspect and another unknown man stole items...
LACEY, WA
KXL

Man Accused Of Killing His Mother

SHORELINE, Wa. – A man in Washington state is charged with killing and decapitating his mother. The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday when police found her decapitated body inside a bedroom in the city of Shoreline, just north of Seattle. Police say the woman’s son answered the door...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Son accused of decapitating his mother in Shoreline

It’s a disturbing murder case out of Shoreline’s Richmond Beach neighborhood — a son is accused of killing his 70-year-old mom and decapitating her at her home on Wednesday. Police arrested 29-year-old Collin Boldizsar after discovering the victim’s body during a welfare check at the home in...
SHORELINE, WA
KOMO News

Bail set at $3M for man accused in fatal Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $3 million dollars for an accused murderer in Pierce County. Kacy Estes and his brother Jacy Estes are facing multiple charges related to a deadly shooting Sunday night in Tacoma that left one dead and injured several others. Both the victim’s family...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
116K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy