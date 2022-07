OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes Post 36 cruised to another big win over Frederick Thursday night by a final score of 12-0 in five innings. It started with three runs in the first inning thanks to an RBI single from David Schmitz and a two-RBI single from Jaidy Gebhardt. They continued to pour on the runs in the fourth inning as Fletcher Willprecht, Conor Schall, Howie Neustel and Steele Hansen were able to capitalize on errors and wild pitches that were responsible for all four runs. Post 36 added insult to injury by scoring five more runs in the fourth inning to seal the deal.

OAKES, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO