In an uncertain market, some Northern Michigan investors hunt for bargains

Rising prices for everything from food to gasoline and an increase in interest rates have combined to pressure financial markets as Wall Street is poised to finish the worst first half of the year for stocks in decades.

Financial advisers in Northern Michigan say their clients are concerned about the economy but depending on an individual's situation, some are also looking for buying opportunities in the selloff.

"We’ve made a few moves in client portfolios to sell off some stocks that were holding up a bit more and used that capital to buy solid companies that are at decent discounts. In our opinion every market decline can present opportunities for investors to buy good companies and position themselves well for the inevitable market recovery," said Shaun Osborne of OsborneKlein, a wealth management firm with Ameriprise Financial Services in Petoskey.

"We have some clients that might have more of an appetite for risk and feel the recent downturn in the market presents a great buying opportunity and may increase their equity exposure. However, it’s extremely difficult to time the market and so the majority are just staying the course," said Nick Greenman, an adviser with Centennial Wealth Advisory in Gaylord.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February put even more pressure on consumers by raising energy prices and pushing gasoline prices to record highs. Stubborn inflation has driven a shift in central bank policies, resulting in rising interest rates after years of holding rates down to help economic growth.

So what is more of a worry for investors — interest rates or gas prices?

"Most clients are feeling the increase in gas prices more immediately but at the moment it seems that the larger driver of market volatility is interest rates," Osborne said.

"A substantial increase in the cost of fuel spills over to effect nearly everything that we purchase," noted Greenman. "The majority of our clients are nearing or in retirement. So, they are often traveling whether it’s visiting kids and grandkids or just vacationing and enjoying their golden years. So that dramatic increase in fuel is causing some to change plans and or re-evaluate budgets more so than an increase in interest rates."

Greenman said there is a lot of uncertainty about the economy and markets now. "Many of our clients have lived through past times of high inflation and have seen how the market reacts. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, the market has historically shown to have a cyclical nature and understanding the fundamentals does often help ease that anxiety. There are also investment tools that we utilize to minimize downside risk for our clients," he said.

"Naturally some of our clients have expressed concerns, but at OsborneKlein we try to keep the focus on each client’s overall financial plan and goals. This helps us keep everything in perspective," added Osborne.

The Federal Reserve is attempting a delicate balancing act — trying to slow economic growth without tipping the economy into a recession.

"Recession is (at the) top of mind for a lot of people right now. I heard a recent poll that 56% percent of people thought we were already in a recession," Greenman said.

"We typically take a long-term approach to our investing and make sure to prepare clients for downturns just like these ahead of time," said Osborne. "So while the word recession is definitely in the news and in client’s minds a bit more recently, it’s our job to make sure they don’t make any emotional decisions that would take them off course to their goals."

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: In an uncertain market, some Northern Michigan investors hunt for bargains