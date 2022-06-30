ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Logan Paul Signs WWE Contract Through 2023

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Logan Paul , the YouTube creator and digital influencer who’s built a career as a pro fighter, has signed a contract to be a WWE Superstar.

Now that Paul is officially under contract with WWE, sources familiar with the pact said, he will stay with the wrestling entertainment company for the near future and will perform across multiple events, which would take him through next year. He’s previously appeared on “WWE Smackdown” and “WrestleMania.”

WWE and Paul shared the news Thursday on social media and share photos of his visit to the company’s headquarters in Stamford, Conn. He’s pictured above with Triple-H and Stephanie McMahon — who assumed the role of interim CEO after her father, Vince McMahon, stepped aside amid a board investigation into misconduct allegations .

In addition, Paul delivered a message to WWE’s The Miz in a video posted by WWE — scrawling “coming 4 u @MIZ” on the back of his freshly inked contract — following their run-in at WrestleMania 38 in April. Paul had teamed with The A-Lister at The Showcase of the Immortals only to have The Miz drop him with a skull-crushing finale following a win over The Mysterios.

Paul, who is 27, originally rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app and went on to become a popular — and controversial — YouTube star. As a boxer, he’s gone into the ring against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a pay-per-view event on Showtime and had two bouts with British YouTuber KSI. His younger brother, Jake Paul, also has made a run at a pro-boxing career.

Logan Paul hosts his own podcast, “Impaulsive,” featuring celebrities, athletes, comedians, business moguls and other guests, which has nearly 4 million subscribers on YouTube. Paul’s main YouTube channel currently has 23.5 million subscribers.

In 2021 Paul appeared on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” where he was disguised as the “Grandpa Monster.” Earlier this year, Paul teamed with Arnold Schwarzenegger to promote a slap-fighting tournament . Paul is repped by WME .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why Ben Savage Is Not Part of the ‘Boy Meets World’ Rewatch Podcast: ‘It’s Not His Thing’

Click here to read the full article. Ben Savage was the main character of “Boy Meets World,” the sitcom that aired as part of ABC’s “TGIF” from 1993 to 2000, but he’s not planning to rewatch the episodes with his former co-stars. Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong, who starred as Topanga, Eric and Shawn, respectively, on the show, launched “Pod Meets World,” an iHeartRadio rewatch podcast, on June 27. During the first episode, “TGI-Happening,” Fishel explained why the show’s leading man isn’t part of the project. “Ben Savage is doing his own thing. He’s doing Lifetime movies. He’s busy. We...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Bret Michaels Confirms Hospitalization Due to ‘Unforeseen Medical Complication’

Click here to read the full article. Poison frontman Bret Michaels has confirmed the hospitalization that caused the band to pull out of a concert in Nashville on Thursday. “To the incredible fans in Nashville, thank you for all your well wishes!!” Michaels posted on his Instagram account. “I was truly fired up to get on stage in the music city and perform, but due to an unknown complication & following hospitalization, it was not possible. I send my deepest apologies for being unable to rock the stage tonight!!! I’m working on being back 100% very soon & hope you rocked...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Sonny Barger and the Hells Angels: Five Ways the Outlaw Motorcycle Club Left Tire Tracks on Pop Culture

Click here to read the full article. With the death this week of Ralph “Sonny” Barger, national president of famed motorcycle club the Hells Angels, a piece of vibrant American pop culture history recedes farther into the past. It’s hard to appreciate today, but when Barger founded the Oakland chapter in 1957, the mythology of the outlaw biker had already been emblazoned on the national consciousness through the Hells Angels’ impact on fashion, movies and music, as a symbol of rebellion. Barger’s death on June 29 at the age of 83 made international headlines because of that reach. Barger was the face...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
The Miz
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Miz
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jake Paul
Yardbarker

Another AEW star was approved to appear on WWE Raw for John Cena tribute

AEW's Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and Paul Wight made appearances via video on this week's WWE Monday Night Raw to help celebrate John Cena's 20 years in WWE as he made his main roster in-ring debut in 2002 on an episode of SmackDown against Kurt Angle. Danielson was billed as...
WWE
411mania.com

Riddle Faces Seth Rollins After WWE Smackdown Ends

The dark match main event for tonight’s WWE Smackdown saw Riddle do battle with Seth Rollins. PWInsider reports that Riddle pinned Rollins after hitting an RKO on him to send the crowd home happy. Rollins and Riddle are both competitors in the men’s Money in the Bank match on...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals Last Member of Money in the Bank Men's Ladder Match on SmackDown

UPDATE 2: The main event of tonight's SmackDown was made to be a Fatal 4-Way between Happy Corbin, Ezekiel, The Miz, and Madcap Moss, and all four stars looked primed to get the win at points throughout the match. Then Corbin had Ezekiel ready to be pinned but took time to taunt Pat McAfee, and that set him up for a surprise attack by Moss. Moss then got the pin and the win, securing him the final spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He joins Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and Omos in the match.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Triple H
Variety

‘Black Bird’ Cast Remembers Co-Star Ray Liotta at Premiere: ‘He Meant Everything to Us’

Click here to read the full article. True crime is all the craze on the small screen. Now, “Black Bird” is looking to shake things up. The series, starring Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, aims to play mind games with its audience, pitting a high school football star against a suspected serial killer. For Egerton, the show is more than just an interesting story of a horrendous crime, it’s a portrait of masculinity and how decisions made by men “fuck up the world.” “You can watch it and learn something about what it means to be a human being,” Egerton told...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Friends’ Creator Donates $4 Million Due to ‘Guilt’ and Embarrassment Over Show’s Zero Diversity

Click here to read the full article. “Friends” creator Marta Kauffman told the Los Angeles Times that she’s so “embarrassed” by and feels such “guilt” over the lack of diversity on her classic NBC sitcom that she’s donating $4 million to create the Marta F. Kauffman ‘78 Professorship in African and African American Studies at Brandeis University. Kauffman said it was originally “difficult and frustrating” to have the show criticized for its lack of diverse characters, but she became critical herself after the 2020 murder of George Floyd. “It was after what happened to George Floyd that I began to wrestle...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Logan Paul signs multi-year WWE deal

YouTube star Logan Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.Paul, 27, has boxed both as an amateur and professional – like his younger brother Logan. The American fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur contest in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional bout in 2019.Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, in April. He impressed with his athleticism in a tag-team match in which he partnered The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and the WWE legend’s son Dominik.Now Paul has signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment company.The 27-year-old is expected to next feature at SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. Read More Former athlete Sharron Davies shuts down Tom Daley’s comment about trans athletesVince McMahon steps back as WWE CEO amid allegations of hush money paymentCody Rhodes overcomes gruesome injury to thrill at Hell in a Cell
WWE
Variety

Cardi B Drops Hot New Single With Lil Durk and Kanye West, Who Name-Drops His Kids, Virgil Abloh and God

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B may not have released a ton of music in the past couple of years, but when she has, she’s made them count: Following “WAP,” her 2020 smash with Megan Thee Stallion, and last year’s “Up” comes “Hot Shit,” a truth-in-advertising new track featuring Kanye West and Lil Durk with a fiery beat from Memphis-born producer Tay Keith, who also co-produced Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” and Drake’s “Nonstop.” It’s a true collaborative single, with each rapper taking a verse and super-spare production — consisting almost entirely of vocals and beat, with the occasional...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Why Women Kill’ Canceled at Paramount+ Despite Season 3 Renewal (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. “Why Women Kill” has been canceled at Paramount+ after two seasons, Variety has learned exclusively. The cancellation comes despite the fact that the show was renewed for a third season in December 2021. The show originally launched in 2019 when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access, with Season 2 airing between June and July of 2021. “Paramount+ has made the difficult decision not to move forward with Season 3 of ‘Why Women Kill,'” a Paramount+ spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “We would like to thank our partners at CBS Studios and Imagine Television...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Smashes Nielsen Streaming Records With More Than 7.2 Billion Minutes Watched in One Week

Click here to read the full article. Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” has broken the Nielsen streaming record for most-viewed program in a single week, according to the measurement company’s newly released streaming Top 10 records. The science fiction drama was viewed for 7.2 billion minutes between May 30 and June 5, which was Season 4 Volume 1’s first full week of availability, easily landing in the No. 1 position on the chart. Previously, “Tiger King” and “Ozark” were the only titles to have crossed 5 billion minutes viewed in one week, both reaching that milestone in March 2020. The premiere...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Logan Paul Signs With WWE After Appearing at WrestleMania

Entering the arena! After his recent guest appearance at WrestleMania, YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is making an official career pivot into the world of wrestling. “Just signed with the WWE,” the influencer, 27, tweeted alongside a pair of snaps capturing the big moment on Thursday, June 30. In the photos, WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Triple H, can be seen standing by Paul as he signs on the dotted line.
WWE
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery’s ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Signs A+E Networks Deal, Including Lifetime Holiday Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro, a longtime staple in the Warner Bros. Discovery lifestyle brands family, is making A+E Networks his new TV home. The cable giant has signed custom cake whiz Valastro, who rose to fame through his TLC reality series “Cake Boss,” which is centered on his long-standing family business Carlo’s Bakery, to a multi-platform creative partnership. The pact encompasses more than 60 hours of original programming, including development of multiple new series and holiday specials produced by A+E’s Six West Media, in association with Valastro’s Cakehouse Media. One of those projects will...
MOVIES
Variety

ABC Entertainment/Walt Disney TV Promotes Ashley Kline-Shapiro to VP, Unscripted and Slate Publicity

Click here to read the full article. Ashley Kline-Shapiro has been upped to VP of unscripted and slate publicity for ABC Entertainment and Walt Disney Television Alternative. As part of the announcement, ABC revealed that it had launched a new slate publicity and special projects division, overseen by Kline-Shapiro, “responsible for identifying collaborative opportunities across the ABC and General Entertainment programming slate, streamlining the approach to publicity events, festivals and junkets.” Kline-Shapiro, who has oversee unscripted publicity for ABC Entertainment, will add “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and the new slate publicity and special projects team to her oversight. She also...
BUSINESS
Yardbarker

The Miz to respond to Logan Paul on WWE Raw

The Miz vs. Logan Paul looks to be on the verge of being made official for SummerSlam. WWE has announced that Miz will respond to Paul on Monday's episode of Raw. Paul has challenged Miz to face him in a match at SummerSlam, which is being held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, July 30.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Details On AEW Stars Celebrating John Cena On Raw

The wrestling legends associated with AEW didn’t have to film tributes to John Cena for WWE — they chose to. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer, Dave Meltzer gave further details behind AEW talent making appearances on this past Monday’s “WWE Raw” for Cena. According to Meltzer, Bruce Prichard got in contact with Tony Khan and inquired to see if he could get footage of Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, Bryan Danielson and Mark Henry giving their praise for 20 years of Cena. Khan expressed that he and the roster had a great deal of respect for Cena, and that he was fine with it, but the decision was up to the stars themselves.
WWE
Fightful

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin Made Official For WWE SummerSlam 2022

Another match has been announced for WWE SummerSlam. On the June 17 episode of WWE SmackDown, Happy Corbin confronted Pat McAfee following a loss to Madcap Moss and berrated the announcer for constantly calling him a bum. McAfee replied by making sure the crowd laughed Happy out of the arena.
WWE
Variety

Variety

69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy