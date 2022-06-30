ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hells Angels motorcycle club leader Sonny Barger dies at age 83

By Victoria Bekiempis
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCmEr_0gR6XP0V00
FILE PHOTO: HELL'S ANGEL LEGEND SONNY BARGER DRINKS COFFEE DURING A NEWS CONFERENCEIN VIENNA.<br>FILE PHOTO: Legendary Hell's Angel Ralph "Sonny" Barger drinks a cup of coffee during a news conference in Vienna September 3, 2003. Barger, who has spent more than 40 years as a member of the most infamous motorcycle club in the world and was its de facto leader during the 1960s and 1970s, is promoting his new book "Dead in five heartbeats", his first novel following two documentary Hell's Angels books. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader HPB//File Photo Photograph: Reuters Photographer/Reuters

Sonny Barger, a leader of the Hells Angels who was key to bringing the outlaw motorcycle club to international notoriety, died on Wednesday from cancer. Barger was 83.

“If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my passing,” a post on Barger’s official Facebook page said . “I’ve lived a long and good life filled with adventure. And I’ve had the privilege to be part of an amazing club.

“Although I’ve had a public persona for decades, i’ve [sic] mostly enjoyed special time with my club brothers, my family, and close friends. Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer,” Barger also said. “But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.”

Fritz Clapp, Barger’s former attorney, said that he died at home. Barger was previously diagnosed with stage four liver cancer, Clapp said.

“He’d lived a long life, and he’d been ill for some time,” Clapp said on Thursday. “Everybody around him had pretty much been prepared emotionally for it.”

Barger founded the Oakland, California, Hells Angels chapter in 1957, almost one decade after the club’s first chapter began in Fontana, California. Barger became the organization’s national president shortly thereafter, as the Fontana chapter founder, Otto Friedli, was imprisoned, according to the New York Times .

When Barger helmed the Hells Angels, he got into scrapes, took drugs, and raced his Harley-Davidson, Sweet Cocaine, along California’s expansive freeways. His rap sheet included arrests for drunk driving, assaults with deadly weapons, kidnapping, drug-dealing and racketeering, and he wound up spending time behind bars for drug counts.

Over the following decades, the Hells Angels became known as a violent outlaw gang with outposts spanning the globe. Barger’s tenure at the helm of the Hells Angels ended when he went to prison, according to a prior report in the Guardian.

But in an autobiography published some two decades ago, Barger said the Hells Angels were not a collection of cutthroat, anti-social bikers. Rather, Barger claimed, Hells Angels mostly behaved themselves, enjoying their out-of-date motorcycles and hard-partying.

Barger wrote that the Hells Angels had evolved dramatically since their inception. In the 1950s, they came together to ride motorcycles and party. In the 1960s, they were thrust into fame as emblematic of counter-culture rebellion, Barger said.

The next decade, Hells Angels evolved into a gang organization, spurring widespread condemnation. In the 1980s and 1990s, Barger said, Hells Angels were punished for the crimes they did and “and some we didn’t”.

“His loyalty to the club was unwavering for half a century,” Clapp also said.

Barger also appeared as an actor, including in the biker series Sons of Anarchy and film Angels from Hell. The latter depicted “a destructive ex-motorcycle gang leader [returning] home from Vietnam to resume his life. His desire to form a powerful gang has the police running scared,” according to imdb.com .

• This article was amended on 1 July 2022. An earlier version misspelled Otto Friedli’s surname as “Freddi”.

Comments / 9

Related
The Guardian

Tax the childless! Encourage ‘our own’ to breed! What an asinine, inhumane way to tackle a population crisis

We are entering a population crisis. The naked eye won’t discern it, because the population of England and Wales is at an all-time high of nearly 60 million. But look more closely, and you’ll see that all the gains are in the 70-74 age bracket, closely followed by the over-90s. The birthrate is dropping off, which you might not notice now, but the you who needs your bin emptied in 20 years’ time might.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger dies after cancer battle

Hells Angels founder Sonny Barger has died at the age of 83 after battling cancer. The biker, from California, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, Zorana, and relatives on June 29. A statement on his Facebook page read: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone....
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

Hell Angels members face life sentences for murder, racketeering

SONOMA CO. (CBS SF/BCN) - A federal court convicted two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County and a third Angel from Fresno on charges of murder in aid of racketeering this week. On Wednesday, a judge found Jonathan Nelson, aka "Jon Jon," 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka "Rusty," 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, 45, of Tulare, guilty of having killed one of their own members and and to have taken part in conspiracy to commit murder, the Department Of Justice said. The Sonoma County Hells Angels club formed in...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Germany records first monthly trade deficit since 1991 as inflation soars

Germany has recorded its first monthly trade deficit since 1991 amid soaring inflation and supply chain disruption weighing on the country’s industrial base. Figures from the country’s statistics agency showed a surge in the value of imports and modest decline in exports had pushed Europe’s largest economy into a trade deficit of €1bn (£860m) in May.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Barger
The Guardian

Spanish police seize underwater drones designed to carry drugs

Police in Spain have broken up a gang that was allegedly building semi-submersible drones each capable of ferrying up to 200kg of drugs across the strait of Gibraltar. The Policía Nacional arrested eight people in Cádiz, Málaga and Barcelona, and said it was the first time they had come across underwater drones being used to smuggle drugs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Club#Reuters#The Hells Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton role to pursue managerial ambitions

Duncan Ferguson has left his coaching role at Everton to pursue managerial ambitions, the club have announced. Ferguson had served on the backroom staff to a succession of managers at Goodison Park and also had two spells as caretaker manager, the most recent being after Rafael Benítez was sacked last season. The 50-year-old reverted to assistant manager after the appointment of Frank Lampard in January.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

340K+
Followers
82K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy