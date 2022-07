A golden era ended June 30, 2022, when Patricia “Patte” Blood spent her last day as Kearny Superintendent of Schools, a position she held and ran with distinction for a nearly decade. Now she heads off to her twilight years, where she says she hopes to spend a lot of time with her grandchildren. But before she did that, she took time to reflect on her career.

KEARNY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO