Ocala, FL

Salvation Army in Ocala welcomes two new leaders

By Daniel Tozzi
ocala-news.com
 2 days ago

The Salvation Army in Ocala recently welcomed two new leaders: Majors Phillip Irish and Lynn Irish. Phillip and Lynn assumed their positions with the organization on Sunday, June 26. According to a press release from The Salvation Army, they have quickly settled into their new surroundings and are looking forward to...

www.ocala-news.com

Related
WCJB

Family-friendly barbecue event held in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A little temperamental “Raines-ville” weather did not stop a smoky good event on the east side of town today. SOAR Mentoring Services put together Saturday’s East Gainesville Backyard Barbeque community event. Chanda Mayes said the goal of the event was to have a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds gathered in Williston to celebrate Independence Day

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people gathered in Williston to celebrate Independence Day the traditional way, with a parade and fireworks. The parade started on West Noble Ave. as people lined the streets waving American flags. A lot of people wore red, white, and blue while watching more than...
WILLISTON, FL
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: Pro-Choice Rally On The Ocala Downtown Square

Megan Bauer, Mercedes Scott and Ambyr Bearce, left to right, protest against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade with about 100 pro-choice demonstrators during a pro-choice rally on the Ocala Downtown Square in Ocala, Fla. on Friday, July 1, 2022. Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Who is in the box?

A visibly depressed high school student, hunched over in a hoodie, gets mercilessly teased by peers for his unfashionable attire. One day, he has had enough and fatally shoots one of the offending students point blank. Convicted as an adult, the young felon soon realizes the consequences of his crime;...
OCALA, FL
Ocala, FL
Society
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Independence Day Schedules and Waste Collection

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Due to the observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, residential curbside collection services for solid waste, recycling, and yard...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

John David Hirst

John David Hirst, 56 of Dunnellon, Florida was born on July 4, 1965 in Limestone, Maine and passed away on June 25, 2022. He was a master at his craft of welding and when not working enjoyed his life of the outdoors especially hunting but most importantly the love of his wife Anna and his entire family.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marvin J. Moore

Marvin “Casey” Moore passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday June 26th surrounded by loving family at the age of 78 in Dunnellon. He had a hard fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease and cancer. Marvin was born in Sumersville, WV to Echo and Oval Moore on October 14,...
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Several Ocala residents weigh in on loud firework displays

Several residents from Ocala submitted letters to share their thoughts on the impact of loud firework displays on local animals. “I thank Mr. William Lee of Ocala for his letter about the trauma to wildlife, pets, livestock, and yes, even people with PTSD. For some people and most animals, the unexpected loud noises cause a lot of fear and anxiety, turning a fun firework display into a nightmare. That is where quiet fireworks come in. Silent fireworks are fireworks that have been made to be considerably quieter than regular fireworks while still producing a beautiful light and color effect. A display without the loud bangs is more enjoyable and more fun to watch. There’s a company called Setti Fireworks that makes these silent explosives and can customize them for each event. Until Mr. Lee’s letter, I did not know there is a much less noisy firework available,” says Ocala resident Marilyn Bradley.
OCALA, FL
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WCJB

Ocala man creates non-profit to send life-saving medicine to Ukraine

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For more than four months, Russia and Ukraine have been at war. It’s left hundreds of people in desperate need of shelter, food, clothing, and other supplies, but one man is making sure that help is on the way from north-central Florida. Bruce Kaster is...
OCALA, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Field Of Flowers In North Marion County

A yellow carpet of flowers grew under this oak in a north Marion County pasture. Thanks to Fern Thomas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Owner of Gilded Matilda's in Wildwood to retire

When Suzanne Taylor stops in to shop at Gilded Matilda's, she feels like she's entered a whole new world. "The store is beautiful," the Village of Buttonwood resident said. "It looks like the type of store that you would see in kind of a boutique area.”. The brick building with...
WILDWOOD, FL
wjct.org

Black Jacksonville firefighter disciplined over his hair

A group speaking on behalf of Black firefighters within the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says an issue over hair is being used against some firefighters. The question is whether firefighters should be allowed to have braids and dreadlocks — or whether they create a safety issue. The young...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Animal Shelter Emergency Intake Shutdown

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Due to crisis-level overcrowding and low staffing levels, the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) Shelter will immediately cease taking both owner surrenders and healthy, free-roaming animals. This temporary closure will be in place until the animal population aligns with the shelter’s capacity for care. The shutdown will allow staff time to work with the animals in their care to assess their behavior and match them with adopters. It will also allow staff the time to focus on foster care and continue working with rescue partners to assist in transfers.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

