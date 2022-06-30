Let’s Talk Pella – LifeServe Blood Center in Pella

The City of Indianola allows fireworks to be lit off within city limits for three days in early July for the 4th of July holiday. The City of Indianola Fireworks Ordinance states fireworks may be lit off today from 9am to 10pm, tomorrow from 9am to 11pm, and Tuesday from 9am to 10pm. Additionally, fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
