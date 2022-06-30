ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – LifeServe Blood Center in Pella

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Danielle West with LifeServe Blood Center discusses the ribbon...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Crossroads of Pella Hires New Associate Director

Crossroads of Pella has announced the hiring of a new Associate Director. Chris Allen is currently the Pastor of Grace Fellowship in Pella and says he is excited to broaden his ministry to the larger community. Crossroads of Pella Executive Director Jim Hibma says Allen will help meet the growing needs of the community and Crossroads’ clientele by developing new programming and adding counseling clients. Additionally, Allen will support administration, social media expansion, and fundraising efforts. Chris is pursuing a Master’s in Social Work to broaden his understanding of meeting the needs of people and the community as well. His projected start date is August 1.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Ag in the City Returned to Pella Thursday

Agriculture took over Central Park in Pella Thursday with Ag in the City, highlighting the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Toren stage, the chicken pageant kicked off entertainment, followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest. This year’s winners were Waylon McGuire and Evelyn DeHaan.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Pella Fireworks Ordinance Reminder

City of Pella residents are reminded that use of consumer or display fireworks in the corporate limits is prohibited, unless paired with a special event permit approved by the Pella City Council. Those who illegally use fireworks in Pella are subject to a fine. The sale of fireworks in permanent structures is allowed between June 1st and July 8th or June 13th and July 8th in temporary tents. However, only operations licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office are allowed to sell in the community.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Visit Pella’s Dutch Christmas Market Receives Meet in Iowa Grant

In 2021, Visit Pella hosted the first annual Kerstmarkt, Dutch Christmas Market, and announced an expansion of the market with funding from the Meet in Iowa grant this summer. Lowell Olivier-Shaw, Chair of Kerstmarkt, said “With the extra funding from the Meet in Iowa program, we will be able to expand the market along the Molengracht Canal. We plan to purchase more vendor booths for people to sell handcrafted gifts and Dutch food. We would also like to add more entertainment and activities to create a friendly, inclusive Dutch Christmas Market reminiscent of a true Netherland market. We are thankful for the partnerships with the City of Pella, The Amsterdam, and Meet in Iowa.”
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola City Council to Discuss Hometown Pride Committee

The Indianola City Council meets in regular session on Tuesday, due to the 4th of July holiday Monday. The council will hold a discussion and give direction to city staff regarding Hometown Pride Committee term dates, and consider three appointments to the committee. The council will also consider a resolution approving a representation letter with Myers and Stauffer LC regarding adjusted ground emergency medical transportation costs. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Fourth of July Closures in Knoxville

City of Knoxville and Marion County offices will be closed on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. Knoxville City Hall, Knoxville Public Library, and Knoxville Recreation Center will be closed to the public, and the Marion County Courthouse will be closed as well. All trash pick-up in Knoxville will run on schedule.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School District Hires New Social Media/Website Specialist

The Knoxville School District recently created a News Social Media/Website Specialist position. The District has filled the position as Michael Splavec was hired for the position. Splavec talked with KNIA/KRLS News about how this position can help the district. “I was part of the group that sent out surveys to...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Enrollment Available for Indianola School District

Enrollment for new and returning students is open for the Indianola Community School District. Enrollment can be done online, with all required documentation including proof of residence, immunization records, and a pre-enrollment cover sheet is needed before receiving a link to complete the online enrollment process. The district has an informational page on its web site to help any parents with any questions they may have, or they can simply contact the district office. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Indianola Fireworks Ordinance Information

The City of Indianola allows fireworks to be lit off within city limits for three days in early July for the 4th of July holiday. The City of Indianola Fireworks Ordinance states fireworks may be lit off today from 9am to 10pm, tomorrow from 9am to 11pm, and Tuesday from 9am to 10pm. Additionally, fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council Raises Funds for Helping Hand

The Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council held the annual Bike Fest in June, promoting bicycle safety. In addition to holding bike safety events such as how to cross a street safely and helmet fittings, the youth council also hosted a dunk tank to raise funds for The Helping Hand of Warren County, which raised $205.45 through celebrity participants and community participation. The funds will be enough to purchase 4,000 lbs of food from the Food Bank of Iowa. The Helping Hand of Warren County served 255 families in the month of May.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Final Tune Ups Coming Early This Week for Pella Summer Teams

The final round of regular season games are coming for the summer teams of Pella High School as they prepare for the looming postseason. Pella’s softball team welcomes Perry for a single game Tuesday, while the baseball squad is on the road to Washington that same day and then to South Tama on Wednesday. This comes ahead of the playoffs; Pella starts the regional softball journey in Oskaloosa Thursday, while the district playoffs begin against Knoxville at Pella High School Friday. All Pella postseason games will be broadcast on either 92.1 KRLS or the KRLS3 stream, depending on the Eagles and their respective postseason journey in Class 2A.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Streetscape Update Information

Work continued on the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project this week, which included the removal of the road on Ashland Ave between 1st and Howard and the installation of the pedestrian fence. Installation of the sidewalk, planter beds, and seat walls began on the west side of Howard, while sidewalk work began on the east side of Howard. Salem Ave was also opened to traffic.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Amber Clark-Van Ryswyk Receives Quarterly DAISY Award

Pella Regional Health Center announced that Amber Clark-Van Ryswyk, BSN, in Emergency is the recipient of the quarterly DAISY award. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session Tuesday. The board will hold public hearings on a rezoning request for the Summerset Estates on Fairfax St. north of Indianola and a plat request for the Warren Wonder Estates in Norwalk, and the board will consider opening union negotiations for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The meeting begins at 9:30am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville City Council to Consider Rezoning of a Portion of the VA Property

The Knoxville City Council will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The council will hold a public hearing on the rezoning request for a portion of the former VA Property. The council will consider the request and will consider waiving the second and third readings. The council will also hold a public hearing for a request to rezone 714 W. Rock Island Street, and the council will also consider waiving the second and third readings. The meeting will begin at 6:15 pm in the council chambers of the municipal building.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Daniel Vander Voort

Visitation for Daniel Vander Voort, age 84, of Pella, will begin at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 5, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present from 4:00 to 6:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, July 6, at the Third Church.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Police Department Reminds Residents of Door-to-Door Sellers Ordinance

The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville VFW Hosting Fight Night Event Today

The Knoxville VFW will host a Fight Night event today, from 4:00 pm-12:00 am at the Knoxville National Guard Armory, 105 N. Lincoln Street. The event will raise funds for three veteran nonprofit organizations: VFW Post 3519, Down Range Excursions, and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. The event will have UFC fights on the T.V. and will have two special guests, Retired SEAC John Wayne Troxell and UFC Hall Of Famer Pat Miletich. State VFW Commander Michael Braman will escort SEAC Troxell to the Knoxville Raceway to welcome veterans and military personnel during opening ceremonies on veterans night at the races. A free-will donation dinner will be served and a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle will take place. For more information go to kniakrls.com and click on this story.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Defeats Pella on Senior Night

The #7 Indianola softball team celebrated their senior class of eight Thursday evening, defeating Pella 6-2 in a game heard live on KNIA and KRLS. Indianola jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Jordyn Gripp two-RBI double in the first inning, and Pella would answer in the third on an Ava Curry RBI single to cut the deficit in half.
PELLA, IA

