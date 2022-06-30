Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Justice Center Dedication

In 2021, Visit Pella hosted the first annual Kerstmarkt, Dutch Christmas Market, and announced an expansion of the market with funding from the Meet in Iowa grant this summer. Lowell Olivier-Shaw, Chair of Kerstmarkt, said “With the extra funding from the Meet in Iowa program, we will be able to expand the market along the Molengracht Canal. We plan to purchase more vendor booths for people to sell handcrafted gifts and Dutch food. We would also like to add more entertainment and activities to create a friendly, inclusive Dutch Christmas Market reminiscent of a true Netherland market. We are thankful for the partnerships with the City of Pella, The Amsterdam, and Meet in Iowa.”

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO