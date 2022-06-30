ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, IA

Let’s Talk Indianola – Warren County Justice Center Dedication

By Andrew Swadner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Judge Kevin Parker giving remarks...

Warren County Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request

The Warren County Board of Supervisors meet in regular session Tuesday. The board will hold public hearings on a rezoning request for the Summerset Estates on Fairfax St. north of Indianola and a plat request for the Warren Wonder Estates in Norwalk, and the board will consider opening union negotiations for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. The meeting begins at 9:30am in the boardroom of the Warren County Administration Building.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Indianola City Council to Discuss Hometown Pride Committee

The Indianola City Council meets in regular session on Tuesday, due to the 4th of July holiday Monday. The council will hold a discussion and give direction to city staff regarding Hometown Pride Committee term dates, and consider three appointments to the committee. The council will also consider a resolution approving a representation letter with Myers and Stauffer LC regarding adjusted ground emergency medical transportation costs. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
INDIANOLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley Part 2

Our Guests on Today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville Is Knoxville School District Super Intendent Cassi Pearson and Business Manager Craig Mobley for part two of our conversation as we talk about the year-end recap from the district’s principals. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Warren County Justice Center Culmination of Many Groups

The Warren County Justice Center opened to the public this week, after a cornerstone dedication ceremony was held on Wednesday. Warren County Board of Supervisors Board Chair Aaron DeKock tells KNIA News the years-long project came about through the collaborative efforts of many groups and individuals, and he is excited it has come to a conclusion.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council Raises Funds for Helping Hand

The Indianola Mayor’s Youth Council held the annual Bike Fest in June, promoting bicycle safety. In addition to holding bike safety events such as how to cross a street safely and helmet fittings, the youth council also hosted a dunk tank to raise funds for The Helping Hand of Warren County, which raised $205.45 through celebrity participants and community participation. The funds will be enough to purchase 4,000 lbs of food from the Food Bank of Iowa. The Helping Hand of Warren County served 255 families in the month of May.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Knoxville City Council to Consider Rezoning of a Portion of the VA Property

The Knoxville City Council will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The council will hold a public hearing on the rezoning request for a portion of the former VA Property. The council will consider the request and will consider waiving the second and third readings. The council will also hold a public hearing for a request to rezone 714 W. Rock Island Street, and the council will also consider waiving the second and third readings. The meeting will begin at 6:15 pm in the council chambers of the municipal building.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Crossroads of Pella Hires New Associate Director

Crossroads of Pella has announced the hiring of a new Associate Director. Chris Allen is currently the Pastor of Grace Fellowship in Pella and says he is excited to broaden his ministry to the larger community. Crossroads of Pella Executive Director Jim Hibma says Allen will help meet the growing needs of the community and Crossroads’ clientele by developing new programming and adding counseling clients. Additionally, Allen will support administration, social media expansion, and fundraising efforts. Chris is pursuing a Master’s in Social Work to broaden his understanding of meeting the needs of people and the community as well. His projected start date is August 1.
PELLA, IA
City of Pella Fireworks Ordinance Reminder

City of Pella residents are reminded that use of consumer or display fireworks in the corporate limits is prohibited, unless paired with a special event permit approved by the Pella City Council. Those who illegally use fireworks in Pella are subject to a fine. The sale of fireworks in permanent structures is allowed between June 1st and July 8th or June 13th and July 8th in temporary tents. However, only operations licensed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office are allowed to sell in the community.
PELLA, IA
Fourth of July Closures in Knoxville

City of Knoxville and Marion County offices will be closed on Monday for the Fourth of July holiday. Knoxville City Hall, Knoxville Public Library, and Knoxville Recreation Center will be closed to the public, and the Marion County Courthouse will be closed as well. All trash pick-up in Knoxville will run on schedule.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Visit Pella’s Dutch Christmas Market Receives Meet in Iowa Grant

In 2021, Visit Pella hosted the first annual Kerstmarkt, Dutch Christmas Market, and announced an expansion of the market with funding from the Meet in Iowa grant this summer. Lowell Olivier-Shaw, Chair of Kerstmarkt, said “With the extra funding from the Meet in Iowa program, we will be able to expand the market along the Molengracht Canal. We plan to purchase more vendor booths for people to sell handcrafted gifts and Dutch food. We would also like to add more entertainment and activities to create a friendly, inclusive Dutch Christmas Market reminiscent of a true Netherland market. We are thankful for the partnerships with the City of Pella, The Amsterdam, and Meet in Iowa.”
PELLA, IA
Indianola Brush Facility Closed on July 3rd

The Indianola Brush Facility will be open Saturday, July 2nd but closed on Sunday, July 3rd for the 4th of July holiday. The facility will be open Saturday from 9am to 4pm, and wood mulch is available during normal hours of operation free of charge. Individuals wanting mulch will need to provide their own containers. The facility will resume normal hours of operation on July 7th. For more information, go to this story on KNIAKRLS.com.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Police Department Reminds Residents of Door-to-Door Sellers Ordinance

The Indianola Police Department wants to remind Indianola residents that if you live in city limits, anyone conducting door-to-door sales must be registered with the city and have a permit to do so. The department recommends asking the seller to see their permit, which will have the seal of the City of Indianola affixed to it and a hand-written signature, along with information about the business. To view the City of Indianola code of ordinances, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Well Grants Available for Warren County Residents

Warren County residents who have a private well on their property can take advantage of the Grants-to-Counties program to have it cleaned and monitored. The program will test the well for total coliform bacteria, E. coli, and arsenic for free, reimburse up to $500 for plugging a well, up to $300 for plugging a cistern, and up to $1,000 for well rehabilitation. For more information on the Grants-to-Counties program, contact Warren County Environmental Health.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Corn tar spot confirmed in central Iowa

The corn disease tar spot has been confirmed in central Iowa. Iowa State University Extension plant pathologist Alison Robertson says the detection occurred June 29th in a seed company plot in Marshall County. “And it was confirmed in an industry plant disease clinic on the morning of the 30th.”. She...
IOWA STATE
Knoxville School District Hires New Social Media/Website Specialist

The Knoxville School District recently created a News Social Media/Website Specialist position. The District has filled the position as Michael Splavec was hired for the position. Splavec talked with KNIA/KRLS News about how this position can help the district. “I was part of the group that sent out surveys to...
KNOXVILLE, IA
New Iowa law limits city, county restrictions on fireworks

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s that time of year again when people want to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks. While some will go to watch displays, others want to create the displays themselves by buying fireworks. “Growing up in a rural community, it just seems like you gotta get some fireworks no matter what,” […]
IOWA STATE
City of Indianola Fireworks Ordinance Information

The City of Indianola allows fireworks to be lit off within city limits for three days in early July for the 4th of July holiday. The City of Indianola Fireworks Ordinance states fireworks may be lit off today from 9am to 10pm, tomorrow from 9am to 11pm, and Tuesday from 9am to 10pm. Additionally, fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
INDIANOLA, IA
Water flowing through street due to DMPS elementary school

DES MOINES, Iowa — You may have noticed a trail of water running into the street around Monroe Elementary School, that’s because their air chiller is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they need. The water has been running from the school and through the intersection of 30th Street and Hickman Road […]
DES MOINES, IA
Indianola Streetscape Update Information

Work continued on the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project this week, which included the removal of the road on Ashland Ave between 1st and Howard and the installation of the pedestrian fence. Installation of the sidewalk, planter beds, and seat walls began on the west side of Howard, while sidewalk work began on the east side of Howard. Salem Ave was also opened to traffic.
INDIANOLA, IA

