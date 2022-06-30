ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Sirena Unveils a New Fully Customizable 78-Foot Yacht

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQyvl_0gR6Woad00

Click here to read the full article.

Sirena will be presenting its newest fleet member at Cannes Yachting Festival later this year, but the Turkish yard just couldn’t wait to show it off.

Touted as “the yacht that can do it all,” the new Sirena 78 is designed for long-range voyages and sports an array of glitzy features to keep seafarers in the lap of luxury. Spanning 78 feet, the model falls right in the middle of Sirena’s lineup in terms of size. She’s nice and compact yet offers what the yard describes as a “class-leading volume.”

Sirena says it’s the customizability that really sets this yacht apart from her competition, though. There is an array of different interior and exterior layout options to appeal to all manner of seafarers. The flybridge, for instance, can be either open (above), semi-enclosed or fully enclosed depending on the level of protection desired. You can also opt for two main saloons if you’d like more space for indoor entertaining.

What’s more, the yacht will be equipped with “loose” pieces of furniture, such as settees and ottomans, which can be positioned exactly to one’s liking. In this way, the living quarters can be even more tailored to your tastes. As the yard puts it, “Sirena 78 could look like a different boat within the space of a single day.”

The yacht’s exterior, which was penned by Frers Naval Architecture and Engineering, showcases a number of innovative design solutions. The helm station, for example, has been removed from the main deck to create more space for socializing. The foredeck, meanwhile, sports one massive sun pad flanked by tables and L-shaped settees, which means the area can be used for either sunning or alfresco dining.

The interiors, designed by Cor d. Rover, center around a massive galley on the main deck. Down below, there is a full-beam owner’s cabin amidship with a private bath and dressing area. There’s also a VIP with an ensuite, two guest cabins and one crew cabin. The interior will be available in a number of different themes, with “Elegance” pictured here.

As to be expected, you can pick the propulsion system, too. The standard twin MAN V-12 engines give the vessel a top speed of 23.7 knots, a cruising speed of 16 knots and a range of approximately 1,1500 when traveling at 10 knots in “economy cruising mode.”

Speaking of cruising, Sirena 78 will make her IRL debut at Cannes this September.

Check out more photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnoLn_0gR6Woad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1srvrx_0gR6Woad00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGOUu_0gR6Woad00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0K2t_0gR6Woad00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250u5F_0gR6Woad00
More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Heesen Adds a New 164-Foot Custom Aluminum Superyacht to Its Fleet

Click here to read the full article. Much like a good pair of book-ends, Heesen’s latest superyacht is a true objet d’art. The striking 164-footer, which was launched earlier this month, has now been fully revealed by the Dutch builder and is without a doubt one for collectors. Indeed, the vessel, christened Book Ends, was reportedly sold last September under her original name Project Sapphire to avid seafarers Bob and Amy Book. The couple has owned more than 17 yachts with that exact moniker, including a Heesen 153-footer and a Westport 112-footer. Heesen’s latest fleet member features a sleek exterior penned in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Ferretti’s New 88-Foot Yacht Marries Classic Italian Style With Modern Technology

Click here to read the full article. Ferretti’s doesn’t believe that luxury and technology are mutually exclusive. Witness the Italian outfit’s new Ferretti 860, which hit the seas on Wednesday just eight months after it was introduced. The luxury yacht, which spans 88 feet from tip to tail, combines classic “Made in Italy” style with modern tech and engineering. Commissioned by an Italian owner with an affinity for contemporary design, the vessel is the third Ferretti model developed in partnership with Filippo Salvetti and Ideaeitalia. The exterior, which was spearheaded by Salvetti, sports clean lines and a partially open flybridge. The interior, meanwhile,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet Mako, the 394-Foot Zero-Emissions Superyacht Concept Inspired by Sharks

Click here to read the full article. We’ve seen plenty of shark-themed boats before, but State of Craft wants to give the world its first shark-like superyacht. The multi-disciplinary design studio unveiled a new concept last Thursday inspired by the elegance and power of the Mako shark. The long-range explorer, known simply as Mako, spans some 394 feet from tip to tail and sports a sleek, silver hull that mirrors its namesake. “The efficiency and beauty of the sleek, sculptural shapes of Mako sharks served as an early inspiration for the concept,” State of Craft’s principal and founder Daniel Goldberg told Robb Report...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This New 367-Foot Explorer Superyacht Has a Giant Dive Club and Floating Marina

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to be a genius to work out what Winch Design’s latest superyacht concept is all about. Christened simply the Beach Explorer, the sizable vessel spans 367 feet from tip to tail and has been outfitted for far-flung ocean adventures. The London-based studio, known for creating lavish interiors for both yachts and private jets, says the explorer was inspired by the commissioning client’s penchant for diving and water sports. As a result, Beach Explorer is full to the brim with toys, gear and amenities to keep guests entertained at sea. For starters, the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailing Yacht#Travel Trailers#Yachting#Vehicles#Turkish
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 74-Foot Yacht Can Be Built as a Long-Distance Explorer or a Speedy Cruiser

Click here to read the full article. When Numarine announced the 22XP, the latest, 74-foot iteration of its XP expedition line, there was a twist. The 22XP would come in two different forms: identical above the waterline, but totally different underneath. One version would be a slow-moving, full-displacement vessel with a full keel and wave-piercing bulb, while the other would be a semi-displacement cruiser with speed rails. The slower version would come with twin 425 hp Cummins engines and a 12-knot, or 14.5 mph, top speed, while faster version would have 1,200 hp MANs, while moving at a faster clip...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

‘It’s Like Musical Chairs’: Why Booking a Private Jet Is More Difficult Than Ever This Summer

Click here to read the full article. Private aviation companies have bought jets, hired pilots, and acquired competitors at an unprecedented clip so far this year, but the investment is unlikely to alleviate the supply shortage as summer’s arrival shows no signs of cooling the industry’s record demand. In fact, even as NetJets, WheelsUp and other private-jet operators, big and small, spend billions of dollars on planes, pilots, and rivals in order to give customers more flexibility over how they fly, booking private aircraft is becoming more difficult than ever. “It’s like musical chairs,” said Doug Gollan, founder of the industry...
INDUSTRY
Robb Report

Roger Dubuis and Lamborghini Just Dropped a Racy New Watch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Click here to read the full article. It’s that time of year again: the Goodwood Festival of Speed began this morning, at the West Sussex estate whose name has become synonymous with racing of both the four-legged and the four-wheeled variety. Goodwood refers to itself as “The world’s greatest celebration of motorsport and car culture”—but given the inextricable link between cars and watches, horology is always likely to be waiting in the wings: in this case, a case in point being the latest expression of Roger Dubuis’s ongoing relationship with Lamborghini. The 45mm Excalibur Spider Huracán (POA) is powered by an automatic RD630 calibre, developed...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
Robb Report

Carmakers Can’t Keep Up With Booming EV Sales as Supply Chains Falter

Click here to read the full article. As fuel costs continue to rise, many drivers are considering ditching their gas-powered vehicles for electric forms of transportation. But supply chain disruptions are making the switch more difficult than expected.  The electric car industry is the latest to feel the effects of the world’s current production constraints. Manufacturers such as Ford are seeing record levels of demand, but are now scrambling to source the appropriate materials—namely, lithium-ion batteries. As a result, Ford was forced to cut off reservations for its highly sought-after all-electric pickup with more than 200,000 reservation holders currently in line,...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Rowing Blazers and K-Swiss Team Up on a Sporty, ’90s-Inspired Collection of Clothes and Kicks

Click here to read the full article. Rowing Blazers and K-Swiss want to help you party like it’s 1995. The preppy clothing label has joined forces with the footwear stalwart for a capsule collection of sporty apparel, footwear and accessories. Now available, the colorful assortment of unisex styles includes a ‘90s-inspired graphic pullover windbreaker, black and off-white cotton twill caps in a retro silhouette, a white sweatshirt and a graphic black tee. The drop also offers a special-edition, co-branded take on K-Swiss’s iconic Si-18 sneaker that features light blue, pink and green colors. The capsule collection is fronted by former American No....
APPAREL
Robb Report

This $15 Million Florida Mansion Is a Disney Lover’s Dream

Click here to read the full article. Who needs a theme park when you can your very own Disney mansion? A house in the Carolwood neighborhood of Golden Oak at Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort just went on the market for $15 million, and it’s a Disney lover’s dream. From the entryway, custom stained-glass windows with Disney motifs overlook the courtyard and pool. One of the marble fireplaces is an exact replica of the one in the apartment over Cinderella’s castle. And, perhaps most impressive of all, the home theater looks just like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. Of course, this...
FLORIDA STATE
Robb Report

This 1932 Chrysler Just Won Best in Show at This Year’s Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

Click here to read the full article. There were rare Ferraris and Shelbys vying for top honors at this year’s Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, but it was an exquisite Chrysler that was awarded Best in Show. The world’s longest-running concours, which took place June 26, saw more than 200 collectible cars and motorcycles spanning every era gather at the Bay Area’s Crystal Springs Golf Course. The highlight of the annual event, though, was a 1932 Chrysler Imperial LeBaron CL. The 100-point ride won over a panel of esteemed judges from the international collector car world. It’s easy to see why, too. Not only...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
Robb Report

The Only White Ferrari Enzo Supercar Made Is About to Hit the Auction Block

Click here to read the full article. A claimed 400 examples of Ferrari’s Enzo supercar were built during its brief production life from roughly 2002 through 2004. Most were painted Rosso Corsa red, some were Nero black and a handful were retina-searing Gallo Modena yellow. But only one left the factory in icy Bianco Avus white. Now, after years of being hidden away in a private collection, that Ferrari unicorn, the “White Enzo,” is crossing the online auction block next week through RM Sotheby’s—with no reserve. Get ready to count the zeros. “Strikingly beautiful, unspeakably rare and ready to serve as...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

The EU Bans the Sale of New Gas and Diesel Cars Starting in 2035

Click here to read the full article. The end of the road for the internal combustion engine in Europe is now in sight. The European Union agreed on Wednesday to officially ban the sale of new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles starting in 2035. The prohibition is part of the trade bloc’s broader “Fit for 55” plan, which aims to reduce the union’s net greenhouse gas emission by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and to reach climate neutrality by 2050. What the ban, which consists of two phases, actually calls for is a reduction of emissions, according to a statement...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Overpriced Used Cars in the US

The microchip shortage is still having a significant impact on the American auto market. Even though the average price of a used car declined for four straight months as of May 2022, the price is still thousands of dollars higher than what it was a year earlier. In May 2022, the average used car price […]
BUYING CARS
The Guardian

Getaways with altitude: 10 UK hillside hideaways

Don’t be misled by the name; the Cottage is actually a striking Georgian mansion, set high above the spa town of Malvern, surrounded by woodland. The elegant dining room offers panoramic views over the Severn Valley, as well as upmarket food and cocktails. This is a charming, family-run hotel that woos its guests with indulgent afternoon teas, peppy cocktails and upscale dining – with cycling, horse-riding and wine-tasting all on offer nearby.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

A New Video Reveals the ‘Holy Grail of Shipwrecks’ With Billions in Treasure Scattered on the Seafloor

Click here to read the full article. We now have a better idea of what the “holy grail of shipwrecks” actually looks like. The Colombian Navy has released new footage of the San José, a Spanish galleon that sank just north of the country more than 300 years ago. The footage, which was shot using an underwater vehicle, also revealed the existence of two other historical wrecks in the water nearby. The new discovery was confirmed by Colombian President Iván Duque during a televised address on Monday, according to Reuters. The footage was shot by a remotely operated vehicle that was sent...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Robb Report

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy