ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples moving company owner allegedly took $265K in client belongings; cites 'hard times'

By Michael Braun, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421HWu_0gR6Wnhu00

The owner of a Naples moving company remains in Collier County Jail facing claims he stole more than $265,000 worth of goods he was storing for a client.

Christopher John Duffy, 41, of 4330 20th St. N.E., owner of Move 4 U Inc., is charged with grand theft more than $100,000 and dealing in stolen property. Duffy had his first appearance Thursday and was later released on $40,000 bond.

His arraignment is July 25.

An investigation by Collier County Sheriff's Office detectives led to Duffy's arrest Wednesday. He was arrested at the Collier County Jail where he was being held on cocaine possession and driving without a license charges.

In November 2020, Duffy was hired to pack up and move the contents of the owner’s residence in Bay Colony to a storage facility in East Naples so that the home could be staged for showing with more modern furnishings. A real estate agent contacted Duffy for the moving since the owner was out-of-state.

When the owner returned to Naples he requested Duffy meet him at the storage facility.

A Sheriff's Office report said Duffy kept putting off the meeting.

Duffy finally met with the owner at Public Storage on White Lake Boulevard in Naples in April 2021 and most of the belongings were missing.

Repeat arrests: Immokalee man arrested for the fourth time in two months; last burglary involved CCPS property

Waterside thefts: New York felon accused of theft of thousands at Waterside Shops; second man sought

Counts pile on: Fort Myers man arrested on 23 counts, including grand theft auto, in Naples

The Sheriff's Office report said Duffy told the owner he had arrived at the storage locker an hour previous to find most of the items gone.

The owner then contacted CCSO and provided detectives with an itemized list of the missing merchandise, which totaled $265,711.

Duffy told investigators he didn't conduct the move and never saw the items placed into storage. He also said the company had fallen on hard times and blamed a company employee for the missing belongings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGBid_0gR6Wnhu00

Detectives found that Duffy sold some of the items to a stranger at the storage facility.

A Sheriff's Office report said Duffy told the man he was cleaning out the locker and offered items he had lined up in the hallway for sale. The man told detectives he purchased a seven-piece Brown Jordan table and chair set and an original abstract painting by artist Robert Natkin, along with a couch, chairs, and an ottoman, for $210 from Duffy, whom he’d never met before.

The man told detectives the Natkin painting, which Duffy sold him for $10, sold at auction for $9,250. He also sold the table and chair set to an auction house and the rest of the items on Facebook Marketplace.

Detectives recovered items belonging to the owner inside two other lockers at the East Naples storage facility. The lockers contained items from other clients, and the owner went through them and identified items that belonged to him.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples moving company owner allegedly took $265K in client belongings; cites 'hard times'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Teen arrested in Collier after stealing car, dragging owner in Bonita Springs

A 16-year-old was arrested after stealing a car and dragging a victim over 100 feet in Bonita Springs. The suspect was arrested in Collier County after fleeing in the car. Collier County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim spotted the suspect pulling out of the parking lot of a Walgreens on Bonita Beach Road. The victim ran to his car and opened the driver’s side door. He grabbed at the suspect, who kept driving, dragging the victim about 100 feet before fleeing with the vehicle.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Roof collapse in Naples Apartment

A roof collapsed Friday night in Naples on Windsong Cir. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the roof was being repaired when it collapsed due to the weather. Currently, there are no injuries being reported and everyone is out of the building. According to a deputy on the...
NAPLES, FL
wdcnews6.com

Waterfront Home In Naples, Florida Sells For A Record $62 Million

A sprawling waterfront property in Naples, Florida has offered for $62 million, placing it within the document books as the most costly residence within the historical past of the town’s actual property transactions. Located on 1.5 acres, the beachfront property provides front-row seats to the Gulf of Mexico. Paul...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Immokalee, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
NBC 2

Independence Day trash pickup schedule for Southwest Florida

Southwest, Fla. – Independence Day is this coming Monday, which means your trash pickup could be affected due to the holiday. Here’s the solid waste pickup schedules for counties across Southwest Florida for Monday, July 4th:. Lee County. Lee County Solid Waste will not collect waste on Independence...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Man caught stealing from tip jar of South Florida restaurant

Cape Coral, FL - A man's been caught on surveillance video stealing from the tip jar of a South Florida restaurant. According to workers at the Five Guys on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, a customer was captured on video reaching into the tip jar and stealing tips from employees on April 28th.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Drug sting nets 54 arrests in Punta Gorda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 50 people have been arrested in a six-month drug sting operation in Punta Gorda, authorities said. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics unit conducted “Operation Poisonous Fruit,” resulting in the arrest of 54 people suspected of selling and delivering fentanyl or methamphetamine.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Natkin
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO deputy arrested on battery-domestic violence charges

A Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been arrested. Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy Christopher Doughty was arrested for Battery-Domestic Violence. The sheriff says deputies got called to his house overnight for a domestic violence battery investigation. A short time later, Marceno fired Doughty after 14 years with LSCO.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moving Company#Real Estate Brokerage#Hard Times#Auction#Move 4 U Inc#Public Storage#Ccps#Waterside Shops
travelnowsmart.com

Pet Friendly Hotels in Fort Myers Beach Florida

If you’re looking for a pet-friendly hotel, Fort Myers Beach is a great place to stay. There are several hotels, no matter what your budget. You can stay in a cozy motel or a luxurious beachfront villa, and even bring your pup along for the vacation. Read on to learn more about Fort Myers Beach’s hotels and their pet policies. You’ll feel more comfortable traveling with your pup when you stay at a pet-friendly hotel!
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Mattia Giaccio

Back on the Streets of Naples After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be in Naples, FL this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Inside the recent renovations at Naples Airport

A recent renovation at the Naples Airport improves the experience for pilots, travelers and staff while giving visitors a coastal-contemporary first impression that draws from Naples’ attractions. The $8 million General Aviation Terminal renovation, designed by Orlando-based SchenkelShultz Architecture and constructed by Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.’s Fort Myers team, began in...
NAPLES, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
265K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy