Arkansas average gas price drops to $4.41

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Once again, the gas prices in Arkansas have dropped. The statewide gas average is $4.41 per gallon.

Thursday marks the fourth consecutive day this week that gas prices have dropped one cent. Diesel fuel is $5.36 per gallon, a two-cent drop since Wednesday.

Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest at the pumps with an average of $4.11 per gallon. Drivers in Newton County are paying the most at the pumps with an average of $4.84 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.44 per gallon. Gas prices in Hot Springs are averaging around $4.37 per gallon. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, gas is averaging at $4.33 per gallon.

The national gas average is $4.86 per gallon, down one cent from Wednesday. Though the national prices are seeing consistent drops, the current price is $1.74 more than last year.

Despite high prices, AAA officials said the travel volume is expected to break records during the July 4 holiday.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

