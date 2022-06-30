Arkansas average gas price drops to $4.41
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Once again, the gas prices in Arkansas have dropped. The statewide gas average is $4.41 per gallon.
Thursday marks the fourth consecutive day this week that gas prices have dropped one cent. Diesel fuel is $5.36 per gallon, a two-cent drop since Wednesday.
Drivers in Greene County are paying the lowest at the pumps with an average of $4.11 per gallon. Drivers in Newton County are paying the most at the pumps with an average of $4.84 per gallon.Gas stations increase holds on credit, debit cards at the pump
In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff has the highest gas average of $4.44 per gallon. Gas prices in Hot Springs are averaging around $4.37 per gallon. In the Little Rock-North Little Rock area, gas is averaging at $4.33 per gallon.
The national gas average is $4.86 per gallon, down one cent from Wednesday. Though the national prices are seeing consistent drops, the current price is $1.74 more than last year.
Despite high prices, AAA officials said the travel volume is expected to break records during the July 4 holiday.AAA expects record car travel this July 4 despite gas prices
To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.
Comments / 0