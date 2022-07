When I was 22 I fell in love with a man much older than me. I didn’t mean to, but I did. We just connected on so many levels. We shared many common interests and passions. But I was also conflicted with religious guilt. As a young man coming to terms with his sexual orientation and identity as a Muslim, I tried to differentiate between what was right for me as opposed to what “religion, family and culture” expected me to do.I had an extremely close bond with my ummi, and our relationship was based on being honest and truthful...

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO