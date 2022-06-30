ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, state law enforcement offer warnings on fireworks, drunk driving ahead of July 4

By Mateo Rosiles, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROwrk_0gR6WZIc00

Fireworks, cookouts and drinking are staples when celebrating America's birthday every year; however, state and local law enforcements agencies are providing warnings ahead of the holiday weekend to ensure everyone has a safe July Fourth.

July 4 safety precautions, reminders from the Lubbock Police Department

According to LPD, normal staffing will be on all shifts during the holiday weekend and will be provided during the 4th on Broadway event.

More: First United Methodist, Westwinds Brass Band hosting patriotic concerts

As a reminder, the use of fireworks in the city limits is not allowed and those caught can be fined up to $1,000. People can make report violations through the LPD's new Coplogic reporting system found on Lubbockpolice.com under the "Reports and Forms" tab.

More: Lubbock police debut system for reporting firework usage in city limits

July 4 safety information from the Texas Highway Patrol

Starting Saturday and going through Monday, July 4, the Texas Highway Patrol will be targeting drivers who violate traffic laws such as speeding, drinking while driving or not wearing seatbelts, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

As apart of Operation Holiday last year, 298 people were arrested for DWI and 55,776 citations and warnings were issued.

Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort will start July 1 and run through July 4 and will focus on reducing crashes and violations of the Move Over, Slow Down Law.

The Move Over, Slow Down law requires drives to slow down move one lane over when police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles are stopped on the side of the road with the their lights on. From Jan. 1 to June 7, there have been 4,135 violations.

July 4 safety warning from Texas Game Wardens

When heading to Lake Allen Henry or Buffalo Spring Lake this weekend, the Texas Game Wardens will be monitoring the waters to ensure people are following the laws when boating, according to a news release from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Departments.

Operation Dry Water will focus on making sure those operating a boat are sober. Last year, there were 42 arrests for Boating While Driving, 1,474 citations and 1,797 warnings issued for various boating safety law violations.

More: Food Made Fresh: Cool, crisp trio a refreshing treat for the Fourth of July

As a reminder, Texas law states that everyone on a boat must have access to a life jacket and children under 13 must wear one at all times while on a boat.

Texas Department of Public Safety issues July 4 safety tips

Some safety tips provided by DPS are:

  • Do not drink and drive
  • Buckle Up
  • Slow down during bad weather, traffic, constructions or unfamiliar areas
  • Eliminate distractions for navigation devices or phones
  • Drive defensively
  • Do not cut in front of large trucks
  • Make sure cargo is secured
  • Report road hazards or anything suspicious local law enforcements
  • Monitor weather

If an individual does get into an accident and the vehicle can be steered, then to steer it out of traffic to the side of the of the road.

Mateo Rosiles is a journalist covering Breaking News and Trends in Lubbock and around the area. Send him news tips at mrosiles@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock, state law enforcement offer warnings on fireworks, drunk driving ahead of July 4

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

1 seriously injured in crash, 50th and Ave. D

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a motorcycle crash resulted in serious injuries early Sunday morning. Officers were called after 2:00 a.m. to the area of 50th Street and Avenue D. A motorcycle collided with another vehicle, police said. “The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries,” […]
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Yet Another Hit-and-Run Involving a Pedestrian in Lubbock

Yet another pedestrian has been injured after being involved in a hit-and-run in Lubbock. KAMC News reports that the incident happened on Tuesday, June 28th in the early morning hours. Surveillance footage showed the victim, who wasn't identified, walking northbound in the 5400 block of 50th Street. It's said that...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock man arrested for stalking, found with rifles at motel

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock man was arrested for a gun-related charge at a motel and was later charged with stalking. An officer reported to the Satellite Motel to question Jose Martinez, 27. According to a police report, the officer detained Martinez. The officer searched the room with Martinez’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lubbock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Lubbock, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Drunk Driving#Law Enforcement#Lpd#First United Methodist#Westwinds Brass Band#Coplogic#Lubbockpolice Com#Dwi
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash at 66th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a crash at 66th and University Ave. The crash happened just before 4:15 p.m. It involves a motorcycle and a white SUV. One person is seriously injured. Northbound traffic is blocked. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Firework show results in fire at White River Lake

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A small fire broke out at White River Lake Friday night during an Independence Day firework show. The Marina and the White River Municipal Water District hosted the event, firing off the fireworks on an island in the middle of the lake. The island had been...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

LPD: Road Closure for July 4th festivities

Updated map. LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked the community not to park on certain roads near Mackenzie Park as the area will be used for fireworks on Monday, July 4. Below is the map showing the “no access” area as well as where to get paid parking. There are instructions to find […]
LUBBOCK, TX
kolomkobir.com

Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Plainview and Lubbock

What are you expecting: Fourth on Broadway is an event full of things to do and see. The show will start at 9am Other inventions include a fishing tournament, live music, games and activities for kids, and a cobbler and catfish eating competition with a fireworks display later in the evening. Below is a list of scheduled events and the website for more information on parking rates and events.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Good Samaritans attempt catch suspect fleeing from Tuesday crash

LUBBOCK, Texas— The juveniles who fled the scene of a crash on Tuesday were involved in a robbery earlier that day, according to LPD records. One of the suspects left the scene of the crash, and multiple good Samaritans started chasing, according to a police report. But the suspect pulled out a handgun which caused the good Samaritans to end the chase.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Man Vandalizes Wall With Graffiti, Not A Troubled Teenager

A Lubbock man was arrested and accused of vandalizing a building's wall. KAMC News reports that 32-year-old Jose Vasquez (pictured above) was captured on surveillance footage vandalizing the Region 17 Education Service Center building with graffiti. There have been many efforts to remove the graffiti off the building walls, but...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy