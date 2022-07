Holiday plans for millions across the Central US may be halted by severe thunderstorms. Residents across the northern Plains, Midwest and into the Appalachians will need to remain on alert over a multiday span as atmospheric conditions should prove to be conducive for multiple rounds of thunderstorm activity. AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor the potential for powerful thunderstorm complexes early this upcoming week, which could span hundreds of miles if conditions line up correctly.

