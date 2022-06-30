Man carjacked in Old Metairie, NOPD recovers the car in N.O.

A man was carjacked in Old Metairie just across the canal from the Jefferson Parish-Orleans Parish line Wednesday afternoon.

“Around 5:45 pm yesterday, a man was carjacked at gunpoint while waiting for a stoplight at Orpheum St. and Metairie Road,” said JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde. “He surrendered his vehicle at the suspect’s demand, and the suspect fled with the vehicle into Orleans Parish. The vehicle was later recovered by NOPD in the 600 block of Toledano.”

Few details are available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.