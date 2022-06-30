ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Avatar 2' Debuts First Look Photos of Kate Winslet's Na'vi Warrior: She's a 'Fearless Leader'

Avatar: The Way of Water ” is set to reunite Kate Winslet with her “Titanic” director James Cameron , and now fans can finally see what the Oscar-winning actor looks like as a Na’vi warrior. Empire magazine debuted the first images of Winslet as Ronal, whom the actor describes as a “deeply loyal and a fearless leader.” Winslet stars in the long-awaited sequel opposite returning cast members Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and more.

“She is strong. A warrior,” Winslet told Empire magazine about her character. “Even in the face of grave danger, and with an unborn baby on board, she still joins her people and fights for what she holds most dear: her family and their home.”

Disney’s official synopsis for the “Avatar” sequel reads: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

Winslet learned to hold her breath underwater for the movie and ended up breaking Tom Cruise’s record for the longest underwater breath hold in a feature film. Cruise held his breath underwater for six minutes while filming “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.” Winslet held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds for “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again,” Winslet told Entertainment Tonight in 2020. “That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it.”

As for what it was like reuniting with Cameron so many years after “Titanic,” Winslet told Empire, “Jim and I are both totally different people now to who we were 26 years ago. He is calmer, and I am definitely more hyperactive now!”

“Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters Dec. 16.

