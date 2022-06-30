ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Beach plans parking study; puts Amethyst taking on hold

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
 2 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A new ordinance calling for a borough-wide parking study, introduced by the borough council on June 21, would repeal an existing 2021 ordinance that authorized eminent domain of the Amethyst Beach Motel property for the purpose of adding more parking.

As a consequence, a portion of a lawsuit involving plaintiffs John A. Fernicola and Theresa M. Perrone, the motel owners, will be dropped, Mr. Fernicola said. The suit, filed in May 2021, challenged the April 2021 adoption of the municipal ordinance to acquire the property, a 40-room motel lot site at 202 Arnold Ave., either through negotiation or by eminent domain.

That portion of the lawsuit, challenging the ordinance, will be dismissed. “I’m happy to see it go away,” said Mr. Fernicola, owner of the Amethyst Beach Motel.

But another portion of the lawsuit – alleging defamation, libel and slander by the mayor personally and by the borough –  will still stand, Mr. Fernicola said.

“I’m looking forward to a resolution to everything. Getting along with the town is in my best interest,” he added.

This April, a state Superior Court judge denied a request by the borough to dismiss the lawsuit.

Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star that he anticipates that the new ordinance will be approved at the next council meeting on July 5, when it will open for public comment before a vote is taken to adopt it.

