POTUS

'I Was a Secret Service Agent. I Wouldn't Have Taken Trump To The Capitol Either'

By Jonathan Wackrow
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
From my 14 years working in the Secret Service, I know that Presidents don't like to be told...

Kks
2d ago

I would be hard pressed to believe trump respected anyone. I don't think he is capable of mutual respect. The fact that he wanted armed people let in is appalling. But of course he thinks of no one but himself. I was always impressed by the fact that the Bush family chose to never do anything on the holidays so that their detail remained very small and the agents could celebrate with family . That is mutual respect.

ruth taylor
2d ago

The problem with this article is that the author tries to endow tlg with normal human emotions. Tlg respects no one.

Jimmy Withers
2d ago

glad you were not there she told the truth under oath

