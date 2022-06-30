'I Was a Secret Service Agent. I Wouldn't Have Taken Trump To The Capitol Either'

On Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight, conservative commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart spoke about former President Trump and his political organizations covering legal costs for witnesses testifying before the January 6 committee. The money used to pay attorney fees is reportedly from the hundreds of millions of dollars Trump raised following the 2020 election while pushing the false narrative that the election was stolen. Stewart pointed out that the people footing the bill for this are Trump supporters that may not have much money to spend.

POTUS ・ 2 DAYS AGO