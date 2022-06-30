'I Was a Secret Service Agent. I Wouldn't Have Taken Trump To The Capitol Either'
From my 14 years working in the Secret Service, I know that Presidents don't like to be told...www.newsweek.com
From my 14 years working in the Secret Service, I know that Presidents don't like to be told...www.newsweek.com
I would be hard pressed to believe trump respected anyone. I don’t think he is capable of mutual respect. The fact that he wanted armed people let in is appalling. But of course he thinks of no one but himself. I was always impressed by the fact that the Bush family chose to never do anything on the holidays so that their detail remained very small and the agents could celebrate with family . That is mutual respect.
The problem with this article is that the author tries to endow tlg with normal human emotions. Tlg respects no one.
glad you were not there she told the truth under oath
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 21