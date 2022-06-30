Reflecting on successful seasons for Gaylord area track and field teams

Another track and field season has come and gone, leaving area athletes and coaches to reflect on what was another competitive season in Northern Michigan.

Athletes from all three of the Gaylord area schools finished off successful seasons, with some finishing off their high school athletic careers in style while others set up high expectations for their futures down the road.

Take a look at the highlights from the area teams.

Gaylord

The Big North Conference has always been home to some of the better track and field athletes in the Northern Lower Peninsula, but this year was even more special, proven by both Traverse City West and Traverse City Central’s boy’s teams qualifying for the MHSAA Division 1 State Finals, with Central finishing 15th overall.

Gaylord still found success as a team though, logging multiple top-three finishes at different meets throughout the season. For the boy’s team, their best showing came at the home Blue Devil Classic on May 6, winning the large-school scoring division with 129.83 team points.

For the girls, they secured a big victory on April 20 in a three-way meet with TC Central and Ogemaw Heights, winning with 103 team points to Ogemaw Heights’s 65.5 and TC Central’s 20.5.

Each event type had a different individual leading the pack. On the boy’s side, senior Jonathan Aungst led the sprinters, logging season-best times in both the 100-meter run (11.51 seconds) at the MHSAA Regional meet in Charlevoix and the 200-meter run (23.77 seconds) at the Alma Panther Invitational.

Wrapping up his Blue Devils career, Aungst will continue his athletic career at Concordia University Chicago with the football program.

Senior Ty Pichan was the top distance runner, logging the Blue Devils' best times in both the 800-meter (2:13.32) and the 1600-meter (4:45.52).

Meanwhile, sophomore Russell Hush was Gaylord’s lone D2 state qualifier after he won the regional title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.64 seconds. He would finish 20th overall on Saturday, June 4 at the state meet at Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada, Mich.

Junior Gage Looker stoodout in the field events for the Blue Devils, logging season-bests for the team in the shot put (48 feet, 10 inches), discus (124 feet, 10 ½ inches) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).

On the girls' side, freshman Skylee Ames made herself known as a future star on the track, leading the Gaylord team in multiple events. She logged a third-place finish in the 200-meter run at the JPC JV Invitational (27.97 seconds), another third-place finish in the 400-meter run at the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions (1:03.21) and won the 800-meter run in a home meet against Sault Ste. Marie and Petoskey on May 4 (2:40.14), all season-best times for Gaylord.

Other standouts included sophomore Emily Jorgenson, who had the team’s best 100-meter time (13.63 seconds), sophomore Carrigan Thompson, who logged team-bests in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles (18.79 seconds and 54.99 seconds, respectively), freshman Ella Moylan, who had season-best throws in the shot put (32 feet, 6 inches) and discus (90 feet, 9 inches) and senior Mallory Donakowski, who led the Blue Devils in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and the long jump (16 feet, 9 ½ inches).

Johannesburg-Lewiston

The Cardinals’ track and field teams came into the season with high expectations, and they did not disappoint, ending an eventful 2022 season with multiple championships and new school records.

The team pulled off multiple meet wins, including both the boy’s and girl’s teams sweeping their home meet on May 10, with the boys scoring 185.67 points and the girls scoring 139 points.

They also pulled off wins in big meets, highlighted by another sweep of the D4 Team Regional Championships at Indian River on May 20 and winning the boy’s Ski Valley Conference Championship victory at Indian River on May 25.

Their regional titles qualified them for the MHSAA Division 4 State Finals at Hudsonville-Baldwin Middle School on June 4, where again the boy’s team showed out strong, finishing 12th overall with 17 points.

Multiple athletes stood out at the D4 state finals, with senior Josiah Hall leading the individual finished with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (15.55 seconds) and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.41 seconds).

Sophomore Malaki Gascho broke the school record with his 10:00.70 time in the 3200-meter run, finishing sixth overall at the state meet. For the girls, freshman Allie Nowack led the way with a seventh-place finish in the pole vault (8 feet) while junior Natalie Zochowski finished eighth in the 400-meter run.

The team’s top relay team for the season, made up of boy’s athletes Gascho, Jacob Wartenberg, Ronin Valden and Blake Fox, broke the school record in the 4x800-meter relay multiple times, eventually finishing with a time of 8:29.19 with their fifth-place finish at the state meet.

Gaylord St. Mary

The Snowbirds track and field team leaves 2022 with a lot of hope for the future as many of their top competitors from this season were underclassmen.

For example, the boy’s sprinters were led by Jake Butler, a sophomore who had team-best times in the 100-meter (12.68 seconds) and the 200-meter (25.75 seconds) runs in the Regional Meet at Indian River. On the girl’s side, their top sprinter was also an underclassman, as freshman Caroline Gilling landed season-bests in both the 100-meter (14.64 seconds) and the 200-meter (31.10 seconds) as well.

Daniel Smith, a Gaylord St. Mary star in both football and basketball, wrapped up his final high school athletic season with season-best times in all of the team’s distance events, finishing with a time of 2:07.87 in the 800-meter, a 5:00.61 in the 1600-meter and an 11:11.16 in the 3200-meter.

On the girls' side, senior Bailey Murrell and sophomore Mirriam Murrell led a more successful Snowbirds team, both qualifying for the D4 state meet while Bailey won the Ski Valley long jump championship with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches and claimed a regional title with a leap of 15 feet, 3 inches.

Bailey would finish 12th overall at the D4 state meet in the long jump, logging a jump of 15 feet, 1 inch, while Mirriam placed 14th overall in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.61.