ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey News Review

Reflecting on successful seasons for Gaylord area track and field teams

By Dylan Jespersen, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTgFi_0gR6WPTM00

Another track and field season has come and gone, leaving area athletes and coaches to reflect on what was another competitive season in Northern Michigan.

Athletes from all three of the Gaylord area schools finished off successful seasons, with some finishing off their high school athletic careers in style while others set up high expectations for their futures down the road.

Take a look at the highlights from the area teams.

Gaylord

The Big North Conference has always been home to some of the better track and field athletes in the Northern Lower Peninsula, but this year was even more special, proven by both Traverse City West and Traverse City Central’s boy’s teams qualifying for the MHSAA Division 1 State Finals, with Central finishing 15th overall.

Gaylord still found success as a team though, logging multiple top-three finishes at different meets throughout the season. For the boy’s team, their best showing came at the home Blue Devil Classic on May 6, winning the large-school scoring division with 129.83 team points.

For the girls, they secured a big victory on April 20 in a three-way meet with TC Central and Ogemaw Heights, winning with 103 team points to Ogemaw Heights’s 65.5 and TC Central’s 20.5.

Each event type had a different individual leading the pack. On the boy’s side, senior Jonathan Aungst led the sprinters, logging season-best times in both the 100-meter run (11.51 seconds) at the MHSAA Regional meet in Charlevoix and the 200-meter run (23.77 seconds) at the Alma Panther Invitational.

Wrapping up his Blue Devils career, Aungst will continue his athletic career at Concordia University Chicago with the football program.

Senior Ty Pichan was the top distance runner, logging the Blue Devils' best times in both the 800-meter (2:13.32) and the 1600-meter (4:45.52).

Meanwhile, sophomore Russell Hush was Gaylord’s lone D2 state qualifier after he won the regional title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.64 seconds. He would finish 20th overall on Saturday, June 4 at the state meet at Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada, Mich.

Junior Gage Looker stoodout in the field events for the Blue Devils, logging season-bests for the team in the shot put (48 feet, 10 inches), discus (124 feet, 10 ½ inches) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).

On the girls' side, freshman Skylee Ames made herself known as a future star on the track, leading the Gaylord team in multiple events. She logged a third-place finish in the 200-meter run at the JPC JV Invitational (27.97 seconds), another third-place finish in the 400-meter run at the Northern Michigan Meet of Champions (1:03.21) and won the 800-meter run in a home meet against Sault Ste. Marie and Petoskey on May 4 (2:40.14), all season-best times for Gaylord.

Other standouts included sophomore Emily Jorgenson, who had the team’s best 100-meter time (13.63 seconds), sophomore Carrigan Thompson, who logged team-bests in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles (18.79 seconds and 54.99 seconds, respectively), freshman Ella Moylan, who had season-best throws in the shot put (32 feet, 6 inches) and discus (90 feet, 9 inches) and senior Mallory Donakowski, who led the Blue Devils in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and the long jump (16 feet, 9 ½ inches).

Johannesburg-Lewiston

The Cardinals’ track and field teams came into the season with high expectations, and they did not disappoint, ending an eventful 2022 season with multiple championships and new school records.

The team pulled off multiple meet wins, including both the boy’s and girl’s teams sweeping their home meet on May 10, with the boys scoring 185.67 points and the girls scoring 139 points.

They also pulled off wins in big meets, highlighted by another sweep of the D4 Team Regional Championships at Indian River on May 20 and winning the boy’s Ski Valley Conference Championship victory at Indian River on May 25.

Their regional titles qualified them for the MHSAA Division 4 State Finals at Hudsonville-Baldwin Middle School on June 4, where again the boy’s team showed out strong, finishing 12th overall with 17 points.

Multiple athletes stood out at the D4 state finals, with senior Josiah Hall leading the individual finished with a third-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles (15.55 seconds) and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.41 seconds).

Sophomore Malaki Gascho broke the school record with his 10:00.70 time in the 3200-meter run, finishing sixth overall at the state meet. For the girls, freshman Allie Nowack led the way with a seventh-place finish in the pole vault (8 feet) while junior Natalie Zochowski finished eighth in the 400-meter run.

The team’s top relay team for the season, made up of boy’s athletes Gascho, Jacob Wartenberg, Ronin Valden and Blake Fox, broke the school record in the 4x800-meter relay multiple times, eventually finishing with a time of 8:29.19 with their fifth-place finish at the state meet.

Gaylord St. Mary

The Snowbirds track and field team leaves 2022 with a lot of hope for the future as many of their top competitors from this season were underclassmen.

For example, the boy’s sprinters were led by Jake Butler, a sophomore who had team-best times in the 100-meter (12.68 seconds) and the 200-meter (25.75 seconds) runs in the Regional Meet at Indian River. On the girl’s side, their top sprinter was also an underclassman, as freshman Caroline Gilling landed season-bests in both the 100-meter (14.64 seconds) and the 200-meter (31.10 seconds) as well.

Daniel Smith, a Gaylord St. Mary star in both football and basketball, wrapped up his final high school athletic season with season-best times in all of the team’s distance events, finishing with a time of 2:07.87 in the 800-meter, a 5:00.61 in the 1600-meter and an 11:11.16 in the 3200-meter.

On the girls' side, senior Bailey Murrell and sophomore Mirriam Murrell led a more successful Snowbirds team, both qualifying for the D4 state meet while Bailey won the Ski Valley long jump championship with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches and claimed a regional title with a leap of 15 feet, 3 inches.

Bailey would finish 12th overall at the D4 state meet in the long jump, logging a jump of 15 feet, 1 inch, while Mirriam placed 14th overall in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:32.61.

Comments / 0

Related
My North.com

Libby’s Picks: Events Happening This Weekend in Northern Michigan July 1-4

From kicking off the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City to yoga with a view at Bonobo Winery on Old Mission Peninsula, here are the Northern Michigan events you’re not going to want to miss this weekend, June 30 to July 4, 2022, selected just for you by our MyNorth & Traverse Magazine Office Manager extraordinaire, Libby Stallman.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
99.1 WFMK

What Lies Under Higgins Lake, Lake Michigan, and the St. Joseph River?

It’s been a while since I went scuba diving, but I really, really, loved it. The last time I went was in one of our inland lakes in Jackson County. Dunking down under the water, the fish are not afraid…they come right up to you, let you pet them, and seem to ‘sniff you out’ like a dog. Continuing thru the lake, I encountered some soft-shelled turtles; you know – the ones with the pointed-up snouts - and about half the size of my torso.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
piadvance.com

Kowalskis just started new chapter in life when tragedy strikes

The tragic loss of Patrick Kowalski, 72, and Barbara “Barb” Kowalski, 69, in a suburban Detroit auto accident has left a family grief stricken and the community of Posen and its neighbors mourning. The couple were lost together on I-696 in Farmington Hills when a semitractor-trailer rear-ended their...
POSEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Pole Vault#Blue Devils#Sports#Tc Central
Club 93.7

Three Mackinaw City Hotels Accused of Tricking Guests Reach Settlement With Michigan

Three hotels in Mackinaw City accused of tricking guests into booking rooms at closed establishments have reached a settlement with the Michigan Attorney General's office. In February of this year, the Lieghio family, which owns several hotel properties in Northern Michigan, was accused of pulling a basic bait and switch maneuver. Patrons were essentially tricked into booking rooms at hotels that were advertised online, but then upon arrival were forced into rooms at other hotels, sometimes with fewer amenities.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
traversecitymi.gov

The Boardman Lake Loop Trail Officially Open on Friday, July 1

Tomorrow, July 1, TART Trails, the City of Traverse City, Charter Township of Garfield, Grand Traverse County and other project partners are celebrating the official opening of the fully constructed Boardman Lake Loop Trail. Community members and visitors can now enjoy a 4+ mile Loop around the perimeter of the Boardman Lake, a community project more than 30 years in the making. From breaking ground last fall on the final section, Team will be removing the barricades by the end of the day today. This beautiful and highly anticipated Loop is the product of meaningful, high impact collaboration, years of support, gumption, and hard work from many facets of the community. Thanks to the passion and persistence of countless individuals and trail project partners, the Loop is now a reality and serves as the crown jewel and centerpiece of the TART Trails network. We are thrilled to share in this monumental moment with the community. Completing the Boardman Lake Loop Trail has been a top community priority on the minds of many community members and public figures as it serves as a critical corridor for non-motorized transportation and recreation.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

People Advised to Keep Out of Water at Clinch Park

The Grand Traverse County Health Department says people should stay out of the water at Clinch Park. In a water sample gathered today, E. coli levels were at a level three. That exceeds the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) standards. Jackie Finch is a resident...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Eight Arrested In Grand Traverse County In Underage Solicitation Sting

Eight men were arrested in Grand Traverse County this month for solicitation of a minor, child sexually abusive activity, and use of a computer to commit a crime in a two-day multi-jurisdictional sting called Operation TC Safe, authorities announced Friday. Numerous agencies participated in the operation that took place June...
UpNorthLive.com

Eight men arrested in Traverse City human trafficking sting

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, working alongside the Genesee County Sheriff's Offices G.H.O.S.T. Team and federal partners, announced Friday they arrested eight men during a human trafficking sting operation. Officers say they posed as underage males and females in an undercover operation to...
nbc25news.com

PHOTOS: Peacock wanders into Michigan EMS station

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. - A group of paramedics and EMTs were surprised with an unexpected visitor to their station on Wednesday evening. Mobile Medical Response says a peacock wandered into their station in Grayling around 7 p.m. With the help of Facebook and the community, the peacock was able to...
GRAYLING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Blue Angels, Sheryl Crow and comedian Jim Gaffigan at National Cherry Festival

Michigan's beloved cherry season is upon us and there is no better way to celebrate those sweet or tart summer gems than with the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City. After a two-year absence, the festival kicks off on Saturday and in its usual big way with airshows, parades, concerts, and, of course, plenty of cherries to go around. here are more than 150 events spread across eight days. It's the 96th National Cherry Festival and typically draws more than 500,000 people.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WNEM

4 people hospitalized in Roscommon Co. crash

LYON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Four people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Roscommon County. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash on N. Old 27 Highway near County Road in Lyon Township. A 2011 GMC Sierra was heading north on...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord City Council requests additional relief funds

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – The Gaylord City Council is asking the state for $250,000 to help cover the costs from last month's tornado. While that may seem like a lot of money its barley makes a dent in overall expenses. The total cost of cleanup was initially projected...
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy