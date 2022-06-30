ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing 8-year-old boy found alive after week in sewer system

By Stephanie Raymond
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgwqe_0gR6WJQE00

A missing 8-year-old boy in Germany was found alive after spending more than a week in the sewer system.

The boy, known only as Joe, was was reported missing from his home in northwest Germany on June 17. Eight days later, Joe was rescued after a citizen heard noises from a manhole cover and informed police.

Joe was just 1,000 feet away from his home. He was completely undressed when he was found and didn't have any serious external injuries, but was severely hypothermic and dehydrated, police said in a statement . He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

When Joe went missing, an initial police report described him as having a learning disability, and authorities were worried he might misinterpret a search for him as a game and continue hiding, CNN reported.

After Joe was rescued, investigators launched a search of the sewer system for clues. A specialist company supplied robots to comb through the area between Joe's home and where he was found.

"After evaluating all traces and clues, the officers now assume that Joe crawled through a drain into the rainwater sewer system on the day of his disappearance," police said. "It can now be assumed that Joe has increasingly lost his bearings in the system and could no longer find an exit."

Police say Joe initially confirmed to officers that he couldn't find his way out of the sewer, but they haven't been able to question him in detail because he remains hospitalized.

Investigators found no evidence that Joe could have been outside of the sewer system during the eight days, police said, noting that "third-party negligence" has been ruled out.

"The most important thing is that he is alive," Oldenburg Police Chief Johann Kühme said in a statement . "I would like to thank all the full-time and voluntary workers and people who did everything with empathy and a high level of personal commitment - until late at night - to find a missing child. Everyone can be proud."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Dallas woman handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher dies en route to hospital after crying out for her parents

Warning: Graphic imagesThe death of a Dallas transgender woman en route to hospital after she was restrained by city police officers is under investigation.Ladamonyon Dewayne Hall, 47, died on 26 May after being handcuffed and strapped to a stretcher while being taken into custody for a mental health evaluation. Deputy Chief Terrance Rhodes said police were called at 12.45pm after receiving reports that Ms Hall had fallen over inside a business on Garland Road in East Dallas and may have been intoxicated.Two officers - Jon Leach and Alan Hovis - arrived four minutes later and try to talk to Ms...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewer System#Cnn
The Independent

Pair of toddlers found drowned in pond 40 minutes after they went missing

Two toddlers died after being pulled from a Michigan pond, according to authorities.The alarm was raised after the youngsters, a girl and boy both aged two-years-old, went missing in Hayes Township.Police say that 40 minutes after they were reported missing on Tuesday the toddlers were discovered in a pond at a home across the street.Both children were found face down in the pond and unresponsive when paramedics began life-saving measures. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the boy died later.Family members say the children were last seen at around 3.50pm, and they were reported missing at 4.30pm....
GAYLORD, MI
The Independent

Preschool teachers arrested after video shows them stepping on child’s hand and poking toddler’s forehead

Two preschool teachers in Georgia have been arrested on allegations of child cruelty after they were caught stepping on a child’s hand and poking a toddler’s forehead in the classroom livestream, the police says. The teachers are identified as Zeina Alostwani and Soriana Briceno, who worked at the Parker-Chase Preschool in Roswell city of Fulton County in Georgia. The video captured on the livestream showed children sitting in a circle as one of the teachers came from the back and appeared to step on a child’s hand. She continued to stand on it for several seconds. After moving away...
ROSWELL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
Concord News Journal

1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive after being forgotten by daycare staff member inside a hot car for several hours has died in hospital; the daycare voluntarily surrenders license

The local community, parents of children and the public were completely devastated last month when several local news stations reported about the incident when a daycare worker forgot 1-year-old boy inside a hot car for several hours. The boy was later found in critical condition and despite doctors’ efforts, the infant died. Few days later, the daycare voluntarily surrenders license.
EDUCATION
pawmypets.com

Girl finds starving horse on side of the road and walks 9 miles to find help

This girl walked over 9 miles to rescue a life she simply met on the side of the road. Her efforts yielded her a new friend. There are just a few Good Samaritans on the planet, and it constantly warms our souls as we see a rare selfless act from individuals. The same goes with this heartwarming story.
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy