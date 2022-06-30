ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for N.O. region, neutral ground parking allowed

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YOdh_0gR6WIXV00

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning New Orleans LA, Metairie LA and Kenner LA until 3:45 p.m. today.

Due to the potential for street flooding, residents in New Orleans are allowed to park their vehicles on the neutral ground.

Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas. Neutral ground parking allowed until Friday, July 1st at 8 AM. Please don't block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.

Avoid flood waters

-NEVER drive through flood waters. It's dangerous for you, your vehicle, and can push water into nearby homes and businesses.

-If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.

Report flooding

-Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.

-View reports of street flooding at streetwise.nola.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Flash Flood Warning for New Orleans Metro area until 3:45 PM

NEW ORLEANS — A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for the New Orleans metro area until 3:45 p.m. as groups of heavy storms move into the area. The city of New Orleans has removed restrictions on parking on neutral grounds until 8 a.m. Friday. The National Weather Service...
ENVIRONMENT
lafourchegazette.com

Ambulance wrecks into Bayou Lafourche; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed into Bayou Lafourche in Larose on Saturday afternoon. Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 Chief Devin Dedon confirmed to The Gazette that all are OK after the driver of the emergency vehicle lost control, taking the ambulance into the bayou. Chief Dedon said...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Metairie, LA
Cars
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Kenner, LA
New Orleans, LA
Cars
City
New Orleans, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa Parish receives Hurricane Ida grant from FEMA

Tangipahoa Parish has been awarded more than $1 million from FEMA to help with the Hurricane Ida recovery effort. This week, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will grant Louisiana a total of $6,040,510.15 in Hurricane Ida relief. Specifically, the funding will reimburse Tangipahoa Parish, the Louisiana Nation Guard, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff Department for costs related to the emergency response in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
University of Florida

Weekly “What is it?”: The Mississippi River

The Big Easy. The Crescent City. The northernmost city in the Caribbean—no matter the nickname, New Orleans holds a storied place in our nation’s history. But without the Mississippi River, the city probably wouldn’t exist. Built strategically on the banks of the most commercially important river in the country, New Orleans’ role as a port town plays heavily into its cultural significance. Both people and products have moved in and out of the region through this waterway, whether it’s moving jazz upriver to St. Louis or exporting midwestern grain to the rest of the world.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Construction underway on phase II of the LA 1 Improvement Project

Construction is underway on the second phase of elevating LA 1 in Lafourche Parish between the Leeville Bridge to Golden Meadow. Executive Director of the LA 1 coalition Henri Boulet says once the project is completed in 2027, vehicles who use this important corridor will travel 22-feet above sea level.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Nws New Orleans#Streetwise Nola Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
99.9 KTDY

Vehicle Goes Airborne in Horrific Crash in Sun Louisiana [VIDEO]

A vehicle in Sun, La. (St Tammany Parish) left the roadway on Wednesday morning and went airborne before striking a power pole and the power lines alongside the roadway. The dramatic footage was all caught on security cameras and amazingly the driver reportedly only sustained minor injuries. Some in the...
SUN, LA
fox8live.com

Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening. Around 7 a.m., deputies responded to a call at an apartment in the 4100 block of Hessmer Avenue in Metairie. Multiple suspects forced their way into the residence and demanded money from the people living there. One of the suspects took one of the occupants and left the location.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Mandeville Safe Haven Crisis Center temporarily closed

MANDEVILLE, La. — The Safe Haven Crisis Receiving Center in Mandeville is temporarily closed starting Friday. The center receives patients suffering from a mental health crisis instead of hospitals and sheriff's offices. St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper issued a statement earlier this week explaining that the Start Corporation...
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The Fourth of July annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy