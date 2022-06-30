Flash Flood Warning issued for N.O. region, neutral ground parking allowed

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning New Orleans LA, Metairie LA and Kenner LA until 3:45 p.m. today.

Due to the potential for street flooding, residents in New Orleans are allowed to park their vehicles on the neutral ground.

Heavy rain could cause street flooding in low-lying areas. Neutral ground parking allowed until Friday, July 1st at 8 AM. Please don't block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.

Avoid flood waters

-NEVER drive through flood waters. It's dangerous for you, your vehicle, and can push water into nearby homes and businesses.

-If water rises around your car, abandon the car immediately.

Report flooding

-Call 911 to report street flooding and life-threatening emergencies.

-View reports of street flooding at streetwise.nola.gov